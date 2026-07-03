AirVenture

EAA AirVenture To Feature Technology Displays, Demos

Electric aircraft, drones and autonomous flight companies are scheduled for Boeing Plaza and Tuesday air show appearances.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
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Key Takeaways:

  • EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 will feature a technology-focused program on July 21.
  • This program aims to showcase future aviation innovations, with displays at Boeing Plaza and flights during the afternoon air show.
  • Participating companies like BETA Technologies, Bye Aerospace, Jetson, American Drone, and MagniX are expected to present exhibits and conduct flight demonstrations.
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EAA AirVenture Oshkosh will include a technology-focused program on July 21, bringing aircraft and aviation companies to Boeing Plaza and the afternoon air show during the 2026 fly-in convention at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. According to EAA, the displays are scheduled during the second day of AirVenture, which runs July 20-26.

“EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is the focal point of the calendar for the aviation community every year, making it the perfect opportunity for companies to showcase what is on the horizon,” Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, said in an EAA news release. “The collection of innovations taking the stage on Tuesday represent just part of where aviation is heading.”

EAA said the Boeing Plaza displays are expected to include BETA Technologies, Bye Aerospace, Jetson, American Drone, MagniX, Zipline, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Airhart Aeronautics, Merlin Labs, Amazon Delivery and Starlight Productions.

Bye Aerospace, Jetson, BETA Technologies, American Drone and ScaleWings are scheduled to fly during the afternoon air show, while Wing will show updates from its drone delivery operations during Twilight Flight Fest. EAA said the July 21 air show schedule is subject to change.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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