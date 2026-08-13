Aviation News eVTOLs/Urban Mobility

BETA Posts $149 Million Quarterly Loss

Electric aircraft developer more than doubled quarterly revenue as research and development spending climbed.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
BETA Posts $149 Million Quarterly Loss
[Credit: Beta]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • BETA Technologies reported a net loss of $148.8 million in Q2 2026, significantly up from $80.4 million a year prior, despite quarterly revenue rising to $14.7 million.
  • Operating expenses more than doubled to $166.1 million, primarily due to substantial increases in research and development and capital expenditures, which contributed to a reduction in the company's cash reserves.
  • Operationally, BETA commenced activities under the FAA's eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, continued certification work on its CX300 and A250 aircraft, expanded its charging network, and increased its full-year revenue forecast.
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BETA Technologies reported Wednesday a $148.8 million net loss for the second quarter of 2026, compared with an $80.4 million loss during the same period last year. The electric aircraft developer generated $14.7 million in quarterly revenue, up from $6 million a year earlier.

Spending Rises

BETA reported $166.1 million in operating expenses for the quarter, or around double the $84.1 million the company reported in Q2 2025. The company’s research and development expenses increased from $58 million to $122.4 million. The figure included $16.1 million in acquisition-related research and development expenses and $5.7 million in non-cash warrant expenses connected to the company’s collaboration with GE Aerospace.

Capital expenditures increased from $6 million to $41.1 million year over year. BETA ended June with about $1.48 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The company had $1.71 billion at the end of 2025 following its initial public offering and private financings.

Certification And Operations

“This quarter showed that the investments made across the business continue to translate into real-world operations and delivered tangible results,” BETA founder and CEO Kyle Clark said.

During the quarter, BETA began operations under the FAA’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program and continued certification work on its CX300 and A250 aircraft programs. The company also reported 138 charging sites in its network.

BETA increased its full-year revenue forecast to between $42 million and $50 million. The company now expects a full-year adjusted EBITDA loss of between $400 million and $445 million. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, showed a $109.8 million loss for the second quarter, compared with a $68.4 million loss a year earlier.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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