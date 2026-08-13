Michigan Awards $2M for Drone, AAM Projects

Michigan announced Wednesday that it has awarded a combined $2 million to five companies that will deploy drone and advanced air mobility technologies for state agencies. The projects are part of the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform’s AAM Statewide Mobility Challenges program.

Five Agencies, Five Uses

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will work with Orb Aerospace to deploy vertical takeoff and landing drones for aerial mapping, wildfire monitoring and natural resource management. The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy will use Kohtari aerial sensing systems for air and water quality monitoring and environmental incident response.

“From wildfire monitoring and prescribed burn planning to wildlife management and natural disaster response, our people are at their best in every situation when armed with the most complete information,” Michigan DNR Director Scott Bowen said. “This partnership is exciting because of the ability to gather more valuable data and mapping, and with greater speed and accuracy. That means better, more precise information that will help the DNR in all facets of natural resources management and public safety.”

The Michigan Department of Transportation selected Westwood AI to develop a road intelligence platform that combines drone and vehicle data for roadway assessments and infrastructure monitoring. Michigan State Police will test Motorola Solutions drone-detection technology for major events and critical infrastructure. The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development will use AVOL aerial systems to collect hazardous samples, detect pesticide residues and document crop damage during pesticide drift investigations.

State Expands AAM Testing

“One of the best ways to accelerate innovation is to put new technologies in the hands of the people who can use them every day,” Michigan Chief Mobility Officer Justine Johnson said.

She said the projects will allow state departments to evaluate the systems during operations while participating companies test and refine their technology.

Michigan established its statewide Advanced Air Mobility Initiative in July 2025 to support testing and deployment of drones and other AAM systems. The state reported more than $42 million in public and private AAM investment during 2025. Other state-backed projects include medical drone deliveries, automotive-parts logistics and a planned 40-mile testing corridor between the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and Michigan Central in Detroit.