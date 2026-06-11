AirVenture

EAA WomenVenture Will Spotlight Aircraft Design

WomenVenture programming is scheduled for July 22 during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
EAA WomenVenture Will Spotlight Aircraft Design
WomenVenture 2025 group photo. [Credit: EAA]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • EAA WomenVenture at this year's AirVenture Oshkosh (July 20-26) will focus on women involved in aircraft design, building, and testing.
  • Key WomenVenture events are scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, including a group photo, a Power Lunch featuring keynote speaker Xyla Foxlin, and an evening program with panelists.
  • The EAA WomenVenture Center will be open all week, hosting 12 aviation organization exhibitors, daily forums, and social gatherings.
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EAA said Thursday that WomenVenture 2026 will focus on women involved in aircraft design, building and testing during this year’s EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. AirVenture is scheduled for July 20-26 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

“This year, we wanted to focus on the ‘Design, Build, Test’ theme, as these women are at the forefront of new developments in the ever-expanding aviation industry,” Margaret Brill, vice president of the EAA Aviation Foundation, said.

The main WomenVenture events are planned for Wednesday, July 22, starting with the annual group photo at 11 a.m. at Boeing Plaza, followed by a Power Lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Theater in the Woods. Xyla Foxlin, an engineer, pilot and YouTube content creator, will appear as the keynote speaker. An evening program at Theater in the Woods is set for 6:30 p.m. and will include panelists involved with aircraft development.

The EAA WomenVenture Center will also be open throughout the week on Knapp Street between EAA Press Headquarters and the Forums and Workshops area. EAA said the center will include 12 aviation organization exhibitors, daily forums and social gatherings.

Other WomenVenture events during AirVenture include an Ice Cream Social presented by Endeavor Air on July 20 and Bingo sponsored by CiES Incorporated on July 25, though EAA said both events are already sold out.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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