EAA WomenVenture Will Spotlight Aircraft Design

EAA said Thursday that WomenVenture 2026 will focus on women involved in aircraft design, building and testing during this year’s EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. AirVenture is scheduled for July 20-26 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

“This year, we wanted to focus on the ‘Design, Build, Test’ theme, as these women are at the forefront of new developments in the ever-expanding aviation industry,” Margaret Brill, vice president of the EAA Aviation Foundation, said.

The main WomenVenture events are planned for Wednesday, July 22, starting with the annual group photo at 11 a.m. at Boeing Plaza, followed by a Power Lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Theater in the Woods. Xyla Foxlin, an engineer, pilot and YouTube content creator, will appear as the keynote speaker. An evening program at Theater in the Woods is set for 6:30 p.m. and will include panelists involved with aircraft development.

The EAA WomenVenture Center will also be open throughout the week on Knapp Street between EAA Press Headquarters and the Forums and Workshops area. EAA said the center will include 12 aviation organization exhibitors, daily forums and social gatherings.

Other WomenVenture events during AirVenture include an Ice Cream Social presented by Endeavor Air on July 20 and Bingo sponsored by CiES Incorporated on July 25, though EAA said both events are already sold out.