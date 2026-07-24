Pipistrel Unveils Voyager Trainer, Lands Launch Customer With Up to 50 Aircraft

Pipistrel introduced a new two-seat training aircraft designed to give flight schools more capability in a single platform, with Epic Flight Academy signing on as the launch customer with plans to acquire as many as 50 aircraft.

The Pipistrel Voyager made its public debut Monday at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026. The aircraft is expected to enter service in 2027 and was developed with anticipated changes under the FAA’s Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) framework in mind.

Pipistrel said the Voyager is intended for frequent instructor-student operations and can support training from the beginner level through more advanced phases. The aircraft is equipped for IFR training and has intentional-spin certification, allowing schools to use it for a broader range of instruction than a basic trainer. An integral ballistic parachute is also included.

The Voyager is powered by a Rotax 912 ULS engine and has a maximum takeoff weight of 1,389 pounds and a useful load of 552 pounds. Pipistrel lists a maximum range of 740 nautical miles with IFR reserves. The 2026 base price is €240,000.

Avionics are centered around Garmin’s new AXIS flight display, which combines aircraft, engine and system information into a single interface. The system includes a three-axis autopilot with a level button and electronic stability and protection, along with a haptic stall warning system. A single-lever throttle is intended to simplify operation for students and reduce workload for instructors.

Epic Flight Academy, which operates flight training programs under FAA Part 61 and Part 141, has agreed to purchase up to 50 Voyagers. The agreement calls for an initial order of 10 aircraft, with deliveries expected to begin in 2027. The academy has options for 20 more aircraft in 2028 and another 20 in 2029.

The Voyager order will supplement Epic’s existing training fleet, which includes more than 70 aircraft. The school said the new aircraft will provide additional capacity while offering a modern training platform alongside its established fleet of Cessna Skyhawks.

The Voyager is expected to begin reaching customers in 2027, with Epic Flight Academy positioned to become its first operator.