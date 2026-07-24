Boeing, ATP JETS Sign Training Collaboration Agreement at EAA AirVenture

On Wednesday, Boeing and ATP Flight School’s Part 142 training center, ATP JETS, announced an agreement that will see ATP JETS licensing Boeing’s technical publications, along with receiving access to the aircraft manufacturer’s Miami training campus facilities and simulators for 737NG type rating and ATP CTP courses.

The agreement, signed at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin, positions ATP JETS as the first third-party Part 142 training center to license Boeing publications for a 737NG course.

“As the industry evolves, access to manufacturer-developed training materials and high-quality simulator time is essential for producing proficient, safety-focused pilots,” said Chris Broom, vice president of commercial training solutions at Boeing. “This collaboration with ATP JETS reinforces Boeing’s commitment to delivering comprehensive training solutions that meet the needs of flight schools and carriers worldwide.”

In addition to receiving Boeing’s training manuals for the 737NG, which the company says will provide technical and procedural guidance, the access to simulators at the Miami facilities will allow students and instructors alike to educate and train in the most realistic circumstances available.

“FAA compliance is foundational to how ATP JETS conducts training,” said Shane Kelley, vice president of ATP JETS. “This agreement provides a licensing framework for incorporating current Boeing OEM technical publications into our FAA-approved training programs. Combined with access to Boeing’s Miami Training Campus, it strengthens the integrity of our curriculum and supports consistent, standards-based training.”