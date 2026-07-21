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EAA Young Eagles Reaches 2.5 Million-Flight Milestone

EAA's Young Eagles program has officially reached 2.5 million flights, marking a major milestone for the decades-old program.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
EAA
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) successfully reached its "Mission 2.5" goal, flying 2.5 million Young Eagles, ahead of the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 deadline.
  • The Young Eagles program, launched in 1992, introduces young people to aviation through introductory flights with volunteer pilots and provides resources for continued exploration.
  • This achievement is a major part of EAA's effort to inspire the next generation and address the ongoing demand for pilots and other aviation professionals in the industry.
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The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has officially reached its goal of flying 2.5 million Young Eagles by EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026.

Young Eagles Chairman Jimmy Graham shared the milestone on X, marking a major achievement for the program, which launched in 1992 to introduce young people to aviation through flights with volunteer pilots.

The 2.5 millionth flight was part of EAA’s “Mission 2.5” campaign, which set the goal of reaching the milestone by AirVenture 2026. The effort involved thousands of volunteer pilots and EAA chapters across the country.

Young Eagles flights are organized through EAA chapters and at aviation events. Participants receive an introductory flight with a volunteer pilot and resources to help them continue exploring aviation.

The program remains one of EAA’s largest efforts to introduce the next generation to aviation. With the industry continuing to face demand for pilots and other aviation professionals, EAA views introductory flights as an important first step in helping young people discover opportunities in the field.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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