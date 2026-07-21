EAA Young Eagles Reaches 2.5 Million-Flight Milestone

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has officially reached its goal of flying 2.5 million Young Eagles by EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026.

Young Eagles Chairman Jimmy Graham shared the milestone on X, marking a major achievement for the program, which launched in 1992 to introduce young people to aviation through flights with volunteer pilots.

The 2.5 millionth flight was part of EAA’s “Mission 2.5” campaign, which set the goal of reaching the milestone by AirVenture 2026. The effort involved thousands of volunteer pilots and EAA chapters across the country.

Young Eagles flights are organized through EAA chapters and at aviation events. Participants receive an introductory flight with a volunteer pilot and resources to help them continue exploring aviation.

The program remains one of EAA’s largest efforts to introduce the next generation to aviation. With the industry continuing to face demand for pilots and other aviation professionals, EAA views introductory flights as an important first step in helping young people discover opportunities in the field.