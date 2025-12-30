EAA Young Eagles Program Builds Toward 2.5 Million Flights Milestone

EAA’s Young Eagles program recorded more than 50,000 flight experiences for young people between October 2024 and October 2025, the organization said Tuesday. The organization reported that 4,250 volunteer EAA-member pilots conducted flights during that period, with 970 pilots participating in Young Eagles operations for the first time. Since the program began in 1992, more than 2.4 million young people have received introductory flights through volunteer efforts.

The Mission 2.5 campaign launched in October, with the goal of reaching 2.5 million total Young Eagles flown by EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026. Pilots who complete 25 Young Eagles flights before July 31, 2026, are eligible to receive a limited-edition cap marking the achievement. EAA stated that three pilots had reached this benchmark as of Dec. 1, 2025.

“We are always looking to expand and strengthen this network as we approach the milestone of 2.5 million Young Eagles flights in 2026,” said David Leiting, EAA Eagles Program Manager.

EAA reported continued activity from participants after introductory flights. Between October 2024 and October 2025, 465 Young Eagles passed FAA written exams, and 200 earned a flight lesson voucher after completing the first three volumes of Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course.