EAA Aviation News

EAA Young Eagles Program Builds Toward 2.5 Million Flights Milestone

Free introductory flight program maintains steady participation into 2026.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Ryan Ewing
[Credit: Grant Burg | EAA]
Key Takeaways:

  • The EAA Young Eagles program provided over 50,000 introductory flights to young people between October 2024 and October 2025, conducted by 4,250 volunteer pilots.
  • Since its inception in 1992, the program has facilitated over 2.4 million flights and aims to reach 2.5 million total flights by EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 through its "Mission 2.5" campaign.
  • Beyond initial flights, the program encourages continued aviation interest, with 465 Young Eagles passing FAA written exams and 200 earning flight lesson vouchers in the past year.
EAA’s Young Eagles program recorded more than 50,000 flight experiences for young people between October 2024 and October 2025, the organization said Tuesday. The organization reported that 4,250 volunteer EAA-member pilots conducted flights during that period, with 970 pilots participating in Young Eagles operations for the first time. Since the program began in 1992, more than 2.4 million young people have received introductory flights through volunteer efforts.

The Mission 2.5 campaign launched in October, with the goal of reaching 2.5 million total Young Eagles flown by EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026. Pilots who complete 25 Young Eagles flights before July 31, 2026, are eligible to receive a limited-edition cap marking the achievement. EAA stated that three pilots had reached this benchmark as of Dec. 1, 2025. 

“We are always looking to expand and strengthen this network as we approach the milestone of 2.5 million Young Eagles flights in 2026,” said David Leiting, EAA Eagles Program Manager.

EAA reported continued activity from participants after introductory flights. Between October 2024 and October 2025, 465 Young Eagles passed FAA written exams, and 200 earned a flight lesson voucher after completing the first three volumes of Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course. 

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

