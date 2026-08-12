AOPA Proposes Major Governance Changes Ahead of September Vote

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) is proposing its most significant changes to its governing bylaws in decades, including a new process for nominating trustees, term limits, and electronic voting for members.

Members were first briefed on the proposal at the association’s annual meeting in May.

Among the most notable changes would be a new process for selecting members of AOPA’s Board of Trustees. Under the proposal, prospective new trustee candidates would have to submit a nomination form, résumé and letter of interest, along with signatures from 10 members and two letters of recommendation. The nominating committee would then review the candidates and publicly announce the potential slate at least 30 days before the annual meeting.

The proposal also would introduce staggered three-year trustee terms, beginning with the 2027 election. The board would be divided into three groups, with roughly one-third of trustees facing election each year once the transition is complete.

Trustees would also face term limits. The proposed bylaws generally would limit service to four consecutive three-year terms, or 12 years. An exception could be made under extraordinary circumstances, but it would require support from at least two-thirds of the board before the candidate could be considered for renomination.

The proposed qualifications for trustees would also become more specific. Candidates would generally need three consecutive years of membership in good standing, recent general aviation pilot experience, a demonstrated interest in protecting the freedom to fly, participation in board activities and expertise in an area relevant to AOPA’s operations. Some requirements could be waived for candidates bringing unique skills, subject to limits on the number of waivers.

The changes would also modify AOPA’s officer structure and establish additional requirements for the board chairman, including prior board and committee leadership experience. The chairman generally could serve no more than six consecutive years, with an exception for extraordinary circumstances.

AOPA members will decide whether to approve the revisions at a special meeting scheduled for Sept. 19. The association has made the full redline comparison available for member review ahead of the vote.