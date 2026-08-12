Aviation News FAA and Regs Risk Management

New Surface Radar at Newark as Modernization Push Continues

Officials say the system will give controllers a clearer picture of aircraft and vehicle movements

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
FAA
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA installed a new Surface Movement Radar Model 4 (SMR-4) at Newark Liberty International Airport to modernize its aging air traffic control infrastructure.
  • This new radar system provides controllers with a clearer picture of aircraft and vehicle movements on the airport surface, especially during low visibility, enhancing safety and reducing the risk of runway incursions.
  • Newark is the fifth airport to receive the SMR-4, part of a broader deployment plan to install 53 systems at 44 of the nation’s busiest airports by 2028.
  • This modernization effort aims to improve operational efficiency and safety, addressing ongoing scrutiny regarding infrastructure reliability and runway safety incidents.
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The Federal Aviation Administration installed a new surface movement radar at Newark Liberty International Airport, as part of its effort to modernize the nation’s aging air traffic control infrastructure.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford unveiled the new Surface Movement Radar Model 4 (SMR-4) on Tuesday, saying the system will give controllers a clearer picture of aircraft and vehicle movements on the airport surface, particularly during darkness or low-visibility conditions.

The radar replaces equipment that had been in service for roughly three decades. According to the FAA, Newark is the fifth airport to receive the new technology as part of a broader deployment that will place 53 surface movement radar systems at 44 of the nation’s busiest airports. The rollout is expected to be completed by 2028.

Unlike conventional airport surveillance systems, the SMR-4 is designed to provide controllers with improved situational awareness during poor weather, when visual observation from the control tower may be limited. Officials said the upgraded radar offers greater reliability while helping reduce the risk of runway incursions and ground collisions.

“Newark sees well-over a thousand flights per day, and the new Surface Movement Radar will help controllers keep those flights safe at this major U.S. hub,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “This is just the latest step in the FAA’s work to modernize our skies for the Golden Age of Travel.”

The announcement comes as the FAA continues facing scrutiny over infrastructure reliability following several high-profile equipment outages and recent runway safety incidents. Officials say modernizing surveillance and communications systems is intended to improve both operational efficiency and safety as air traffic demand continues to grow.

Meanwhile, the agency reported a decline in runway incursions during the current fiscal year, a trend officials say reflects a combination of new technology, operational improvements, and ongoing safety initiatives.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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