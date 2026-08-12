Red Arrows Plan Return After Weather Delay Grounds Team in Canada

After nearly two weeks stranded in Canada by poor weather, the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows plan to resume their journey home to the U.K. this week.

The unexpected delay sidelined the Red Arrows for three major events, including Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and Lyme Regis Lifeboat Week. In a statement, the RAF said the events will continue with other participating military aircraft, but the display team will be absent.

“We are very sorry the Red Arrows cannot participate at these events,” said Wing Commander Sasha Nash, officer commanding the RAF Aerobatic Team. “Every effort is being made to ensure the Red Arrows can recommence the busy display season as soon as possible. However, safety is the only factor that will determine the timing of the team’s return from Canada.”

The delay followed the team’s North American deployment, where the Red Arrows flew displays at several high-profile events, including EAA AirVenture Oshkosh and the International Aerial Review in New York.

Unlike larger military aircraft, the Hawk T1 cannot refuel in flight, requiring a carefully planned series of fuel stops across Canada, Greenland and Iceland. Weather conditions along any leg of the route can halt the entire transit.

While waiting for a suitable weather window, RAF engineers continued maintenance on the aircraft and some personnel returned to the U.K. for scheduled leave. If conditions improve as forecast, the Red Arrows are expected to return in time to restart the remainder of their summer display schedule.