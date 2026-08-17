Air Shows & Events Accidents/NTSB Aviation News

Last Airworthy Original DH.88 Involved in Accident

The 1934 England-to-Australia race winner was involved in an accident during an airshow in the U.K.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Last Airworthy Original DH.88 Involved in Accident
[Credit: Alan Wilson | Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 2.0]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The last airworthy original de Havilland DH.88 Comet, G-ACSS “Grosvenor House,” was involved in an accident during an airshow at Old Warden Aerodrome.
  • The pilot, the sole occupant of the aircraft, was discharged from the hospital the day after the incident.
  • The historic aircraft won the speed prize in the 1934 MacRobertson Air Race and is one of only two original DH.88s still surviving, with the other under restoration.
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The last airworthy original de Havilland DH.88 Comet was involved in an accident Saturday during an airshow at Old Warden Aerodrome in Bedfordshire, England. The aircraft, G-ACSS “Grosvenor House,” was the winner of the speed prize in the 1934 MacRobertson Air Race from England to Australia.

Pilot Discharged From Hospital

The accident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. local time during the Shuttleworth Flying Proms. One person was aboard the aircraft.

BBC News reported that the pilot was removed from the aircraft and transported to a hospital for evaluation. The pilot was discharged Sunday.

“Following yesterday’s incident at our Flying Proms Air Show (15.08.2026), we can confirm that the crew member involved has been discharged from hospital,” the Shuttleworth Trust said Sunday in a statement posted on X.

Shuttleworth said additional information on the condition of the aircraft would be released later.

1934 Race Winner

De Havilland developed the twin-engine DH.88 specifically for the 1934 MacRobertson Air Race, which ran from England to Melbourne, Australia. Only five DH.88s were built. C.W.A. Scott and Tom Campbell Black flew Grosvenor House to the race’s speed prize in 70 hours and 54 minutes. The aircraft was later evaluated by the Royal Air Force and subsequently used for additional long-distance record flights before entering the Shuttleworth Collection in 1965.

Grosvenor House returned to flight in 1987 following a restoration that lasted more than a decade. It experienced a landing gear failure at Old Warden in 2002, and subsequent research determined the original landing gear legs could fail under certain conditions, according to Shuttleworth. The aircraft returned to flight in 2014 after structural modifications.

The other surviving original DH.88, G-ACSP “Black Magic,” remains under restoration to airworthy condition.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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Replies: 1

  1. Glad the pilot is OK but that’s why you shouldn’t fly those rare birds anymore. Statistics catch up eventually, count on it. They lost them left and right back then so why think they’re invincible now.

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