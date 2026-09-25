FAA Issues Record Number of Mechanic Certificates

The FAA issued a record 11,103 new mechanic certificates in 2025, up 23.2% from the previous year, according to the new Pipeline Report from the Aviation Technician Education Council and Oliver Wyman. It was the highest annual total since the FAA began publishing the data.

Schools Drive Growth

Aviation maintenance technician schools accounted for 7,496 of the new mechanics, a 27% increase from 2024 and another annual record. Enrollment at FAA-certificated maintenance schools increased 13.5% to 27,740 students. The civilian-experience pathway, which includes apprenticeships, grew 21%, while certifications based on military experience increased 5% to 1,375. The growth comes as the FAA continues examining testing access for students entering the maintenance pipeline through high school programs.

“The overall growth trend and underlying drivers are encouraging signs that industry is making progress in its effort to expand and diversify the technical workforce pipeline,” said Crystal Maguire, executive director of ATEC. “We need to continue building momentum to meet both near-term and long-term demand needs, and that includes ensuring we’re attracting sufficient resources as well as workforce candidates.”

Demand Still Outpaces Supply

Despite the record numbers, Oliver Wyman projects a North American mechanic shortage of about 9,100 certificated mechanics this year. By 2030, the projected deficit grows to roughly 20,000 mechanics, or 12% of anticipated demand. The report also says 44% of the certificated mechanic population is over age 60, with more than 39,000 retirements expected during the next decade.

The numbers have particular implications for GA maintenance, where certificated mechanics account for 86% of the technical workforce, according to ATEC. Training programs also have room to grow. Despite last year’s enrollment increase, only 62% of available A&P program seats were filled, leaving the industry with the challenge of expanding the pipeline fast enough to offset retirements and rising demand.