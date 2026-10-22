SMART Could Improve Business Aviation Access, Bedford Says

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said Tuesday that the agency’s new AI-supported air traffic management system could improve access to the National Airspace System for business aviation operators. Speaking at the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas, Bedford addressed concerns about how the Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART) platform would accommodate unscheduled flights alongside airline operations.

Predicting Airspace Demand

Introduced in September, SMART combines approximately 200 data streams covering weather, flight paths, airspace capacity and controller staffing. The system uses predictive analytics to identify potential congestion and recommend adjustments to routes and departure times before disruptions develop. According to the FAA, SMART began limited operations around Washington, D.C., on Sept. 21, ahead of a planned nationwide rollout.

“I think it’s a huge improvement for business aviation, because today you have zero visibility into access into the national airspace system,” Bedford said.

The comment came in response to a question from NBAA Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Kristie Greco Johnson about whether the system would accommodate on-demand operators rather than primarily benefiting scheduled airlines.

Broader ATC Modernization

Bedford also discussed the FAA’s wider air traffic control modernization program, which includes replacing aging radar and communications equipment, expanding controller staffing and redesigning congested airspace. Congress has provided an initial $12.5 billion for the effort, while the agency is seeking an additional $30 billion to complete its planned upgrades.

“We need to continue to hire controllers at a record pace and get them properly trained and get them dispatched to places of need,” Bedford said. “And then finally, where the real magic will happen is when we get a chance to work on airspace redesign.”

The FAA maintains that SMART will provide recommendations rather than replace controllers’ decision-making responsibilities. Its deployment has also drawn congressional scrutiny over safety testing, training and oversight.