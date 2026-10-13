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Lawmakers Seek Pause on FAA AI Tool

Congressional letter raises concerns about safety testing, controller training and oversight of the SMART system.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Lawmakers Seek Pause on FAA AI Tool
[Credit: Andy Dean Photography | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • House lawmakers are urging the FAA to suspend its new AI-supported air traffic management system (SMART) at three Washington-area airports.
  • The lawmakers are requesting a pause for further safety review, questioning the system's testing, controller training, and consultation with aviation safety personnel.
  • Concerns include the lack of disclosed safety evaluations, how SMART would perform in severe weather or equipment outages, and who would be accountable for potential safety incidents.
  • The FAA plans a broader rollout of SMART, which it describes as a data-driven recommendation tool for human controllers, but lawmakers seek detailed information before further deployment.
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A group of House lawmakers is urging the FAA to suspend use of its new artificial intelligence-supported air traffic management system at three Washington-area airports pending further safety review. In an Oct. 9 letter to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford, lawmakers led by Rep. April McClain Delaney, D-Md., raised concerns about the deployment of Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART), which began limited operations Sept. 21.

Lawmakers Question Safety Review

The lawmakers are seeking information about the system’s testing, controller training and implementation at Reagan National, Dulles International and Baltimore/Washington International airports. They also questioned whether aviation safety personnel and airport authorities were adequately consulted before deployment. The letter calls for disclosure of safety evaluations, including how SMART would perform during severe weather or equipment outages.

“I’m calling on the FAA to pause this rollout, show us the safety testing, and explain who is accountable when something goes wrong,” McClain Delaney said in an Oct. 9 statement.

FAA Plans Broader Rollout

According to the Transportation Department, SMART combines approximately 200 data streams, including weather, flight paths, traffic flow and controller staffing, to identify potential congestion before disruptions occur. The agency says the system provides scheduling recommendations to FAA personnel, who retain authority over whether to implement them. SMART does not control aircraft or replace air traffic controllers.

The system is being developed with Air Space Intelligence under a broader FAA contract for air traffic management software. The FAA plans to gradually expand SMART beyond the Washington area, while lawmakers are requesting details about the initial 90-day evaluation, the standards required before further deployment and how responsibility would be assigned if a system recommendation contributed to a safety incident.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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