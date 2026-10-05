Amazon Pauses Connecticut Drone Delivery Plan

Amazon has paused plans to begin Prime Air drone deliveries from its North Haven, Connecticut, warehouse while the company holds additional meetings with residents and government officials. North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda announced the pause Saturday after speaking with an Amazon representative, according to CT Insider. The proposal had received local planning approval in May and remained subject to state and federal review.

Public Review Extended

“The drone initiative is now on hold,” Freda wrote, according to CT Insider.

He said Amazon agreed to conduct meetings for the public, Connecticut lawmakers and the Regional Mayor’s Council before moving forward with a decision.

The proposed operation would use Amazon’s MK30 delivery drone, which has a maximum takeoff weight of 83.2 pounds and can carry packages within a 7.5-mile operating radius. Amazon has proposed operating as many as 1,000 flights per day from individual Prime Air delivery centers under its broader expansion plans. Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has extended its comment period for the North Haven proposal through Oct. 15.

Expansion Draws Scrutiny

Several Connecticut lawmakers have raised concerns about noise and potential effects on wildlife. Amazon spokesperson Jack Stelzner told CT Insider last week that the drones are fully electric and produce no exhaust emissions. The North Haven review comes as Amazon pursues a major Prime Air expansion that the company says could bring drone delivery to nearly 500 U.S. communities by the end of the year.

The expansion is also facing broader regulatory challenges. A coalition of 15 states and Harris County, Texas, recently sued the FAA, arguing that the agency did not adequately assess environmental and safety effects before clearing a nationwide framework for expanded commercial drone delivery operations.