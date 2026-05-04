Aviation News

Coalition Asks FAA To Review Slackline Obstruction Risks

The request follows a fatal January accident near Superior, Arizona.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Coalition Asks FAA To Review Slackline Obstruction Risks
[Credit: hpphtns | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • A coalition of 37 aviation associations, led by Vertical Aviation International (VAI), has asked the FAA to review current procedures for marking, lighting, and notifying pilots about temporary obstructions like slacklines.
  • This request follows a fatal helicopter accident in Arizona involving a slackline, highlighting the persistent and deadly threat of low-altitude object strikes to helicopter operations.
  • The coalition specifically asked the FAA to assess the sufficiency of existing obstruction notices and how obstruction NOTAMs are displayed across various flight planning and cockpit systems.
  • They also called for outreach to non-aviation groups whose activities might create hazards in low-altitude airspace.
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A group of 37 aviation associations led by Vertical Aviation International said Monday that it has asked the FAA in a letter to review how slacklines and other temporary obstructions are handled under current marking, lighting and pilot-notification procedures. The request follows a Jan. 2 accident near Superior, Arizona, in which a helicopter struck a slackline, killing four people. AOPA and and the National Agricultural Aviation Association joined VAI in leading the request.

“The data is clear: Low-altitude object strikes remain one of the most persistent and deadly threats in helicopter operations,” VAI President and CEO François Lassale said. “This request reflects a practical, safety-focused effort to work with the FAA and industry partners to examine lessons from the Superior, Arizona, accident and similar tragedies to identify measures that reduce risk before another accident occurs.”

Aviation-Coalition-Letter-on-Preventing-Future-Slackline-AccidentsDownload

The coalition is asking the FAA to look at whether existing obstruction notices, marking and lighting requirements are sufficient for temporary hazards that enter navigable airspace. It also asked the agency to review how obstruction NOTAMs are displayed across flight-planning tools, electronic flight bags, cockpit avionics and other digital platforms. The letter also calls for outreach to non-aviation groups whose activities could create hazards in low-altitude airspace.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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Replies: 1

  1. Flashing led lighting, dayglow tape/streamers. Large orange globes on power lines crossing runways are visual markers for pilots so (temporary) slacklines should be required to have contrasting markings for pilots to see and avoid in addition to NOTAMS.

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