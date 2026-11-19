Archer Aviation and Walt Disney Imagineering R&D announced a research collaboration Nov. 19 focused on potential applications of emerging transportation technology. The companies said they will initially examine technical and passenger-experience concepts. Neither company has identified specific projects, development commitments or a timeline for the research.

Marvel-Themed Aircraft Appears in Las Vegas

The announcement coincides with the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which runs Nov. 19-21. Archer’s Midnight electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is on display in a special Disney and Marvel Studios Avengers: Doomsday livery.

The appearance follows a separate agreement announced Nov. 12 between Archer and Formula 1. Under the multiyear partnership, the companies plan to evaluate potential air taxi services at select racing venues. Proposed applications include transporting spectators and VIPs between circuits and nearby airports or other destinations. Any future passenger operations would still require regulatory approval.

Certification Work Continues

Archer is meanwhile advancing flight testing and certification of Midnight. Earlier this month, the company received an FAA Market Survey Special Airworthiness Certificate permitting piloted demonstration flights in Los Angeles using conventional runway operations. The aircraft still requires additional testing and approvals before vertical takeoff and landing passenger operations can begin. Archer is currently targeting 2027 for its first passenger flights under limited authorization.

“In ’27, I plan to be Archer’s first passenger in Midnight,” Archer CEO Adam Goldstein said during the company’s Nov. 9 earnings call.

The company expects additional passenger flights to follow under market survey authorization. The newly announced Disney collaboration has not been tied to those plans, and the companies have not indicated whether the research will lead to a commercial transportation application.