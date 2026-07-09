AURA AERO To Fly INTEGRAL R At AirVenture

AURA AERO will bring its two-seat INTEGRAL R aerobatic trainer to EAA AirVenture 2026 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, as the company moves closer to FAA certification for the aircraft. The INTEGRAL R is already certified in Europe and is usually based at AURA AERO’s U.S. headquarters in Daytona Beach, Florida.

AirVenture Demonstrations

The aircraft is scheduled to fly two aerobatic demonstration flights during the show, on Monday, July 20, and Tuesday, July 21. AURA AERO said it will exhibit near the International Aerobatic Club Pavilion during AirVenture, which runs July 20-26.

Mike Goulian and Steve Fiegel are scheduled to give a presentation on the INTEGRAL R on July 24 at 1 p.m. local time at the IAC Aerobatics Center. Fiegel has flown the aircraft to three first-place finishes in the Intermediate Power category at IAC competitions since 2025. The company said the INTEGRAL R is capable of plus-7.5 and minus-7.5 G at 935 kilograms. The aircraft utilizes a Lycoming AEIO-390 engine, Garmin G3X avionics, a whole-aircraft parachute, a 150-knot cruise speed and has a 530-nautical-mile range.

U.S. Plans

“EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is an essential gathering for the global aviation community and a unique opportunity to meet pilots, flight schools and the wider U.S. aviation ecosystem,” Drew McEwen, chief commercial officer of AURA AERO, said. “With INTEGRAL R, we are bringing to market a modern, safe and high-performance aircraft, one that is ideally suited to North American expectations.”

AURA AERO launched its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing site in Daytona Beach in October 2025. The company said the site is planned to produce the INTEGRAL line in piston-engine and electric versions, along with ERA, its 19-seat hybrid-electric regional aircraft. According to the company, ERA will have a 900-nautical-mile range and has a projected 2030 availability date.