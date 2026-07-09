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AURA AERO To Fly INTEGRAL R At AirVenture

The European-certified aerobatic trainer is nearing FAA certification ahead of planned U.S. deliveries.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
AURA AERO To Fly INTEGRAL R At AirVenture
[Credit: James Darcy | Aura Aero]
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Key Takeaways:

  • AURA AERO will showcase its European-certified INTEGRAL R aerobatic trainer at EAA AirVenture 2026 in Oshkosh, featuring demonstration flights and presentations, as it works towards FAA certification for the aircraft.
  • The company launched its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing site in Daytona Beach in late 2025, planning to produce the INTEGRAL line (piston and electric versions) and the ERA hybrid-electric regional aircraft for the North American market.
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AURA AERO will bring its two-seat INTEGRAL R aerobatic trainer to EAA AirVenture 2026 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, as the company moves closer to FAA certification for the aircraft. The INTEGRAL R is already certified in Europe and is usually based at AURA AERO’s U.S. headquarters in Daytona Beach, Florida.

AirVenture Demonstrations

The aircraft is scheduled to fly two aerobatic demonstration flights during the show, on Monday, July 20, and Tuesday, July 21. AURA AERO said it will exhibit near the International Aerobatic Club Pavilion during AirVenture, which runs July 20-26.

Mike Goulian and Steve Fiegel are scheduled to give a presentation on the INTEGRAL R on July 24 at 1 p.m. local time at the IAC Aerobatics Center. Fiegel has flown the aircraft to three first-place finishes in the Intermediate Power category at IAC competitions since 2025. The company said the INTEGRAL R is capable of plus-7.5 and minus-7.5 G at 935 kilograms. The aircraft utilizes a Lycoming AEIO-390 engine, Garmin G3X avionics, a whole-aircraft parachute, a 150-knot cruise speed and has a 530-nautical-mile range.

U.S. Plans

“EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is an essential gathering for the global aviation community and a unique opportunity to meet pilots, flight schools and the wider U.S. aviation ecosystem,” Drew McEwen, chief commercial officer of AURA AERO, said. “With INTEGRAL R, we are bringing to market a modern, safe and high-performance aircraft, one that is ideally suited to North American expectations.”

AURA AERO launched its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing site in Daytona Beach in October 2025. The company said the site is planned to produce the INTEGRAL line in piston-engine and electric versions, along with ERA, its 19-seat hybrid-electric regional aircraft. According to the company, ERA will have a 900-nautical-mile range and has a projected 2030 availability date.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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