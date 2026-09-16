Austin Airport Plans New Fees for General Aviation Aircraft

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is preparing to introduce new fees for noncommercial aircraft, including smaller general aviation aircraft, beginning as early as Oct. 1.

According to the Austin Current, City officials say the changes are expected to generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional airport revenue as Austin moves ahead with a multibillion-dollar expansion and renovation project. The fees will help ensure private aviation contributes more toward airport infrastructure costs.

Under the proposal, noncommercial aircraft would face a $50 landing fee, increasing to $100 during certain major events. Those events would include Formula 1, NASCAR, South by Southwest and University of Texas football weekends.

The proposal also calls for a 3% increase in hangar rental rates for smaller aircraft. The airport’s fuel flowage fee would increase to 12 cents per gallon, followed by annual increases of 2 cents per gallon for five years, eventually reaching 20 cents. It remains unclear whether the fuel-fee increase would apply to both commercial and noncommercial aircraft.

The proposed landing fees would apply to aircraft weighing less than 12,500 pounds, putting many light general aviation aircraft within the fee structure.

That has raised concerns among general aviation advocates, who say the policy could affect recreational pilots and students as well as operators of business aircraft.

Tom Chandler, a regional manager for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, told Austin Current that many GA pilots pay operating costs themselves rather than passing them along to customers.

Chandler also raised concerns about the effect on flight training. Student pilots are required to complete takeoffs and landings at controlled airports as part of their training, and repeated landing fees could add significantly to the cost of earning a private pilot certificate.

Austin City Council approved a resolution in August 2025 directing the city manager to examine new aviation fees, including landing fees based on aircraft weight and additional charges during periods of high airport activity.

Austin’s Aviation Department said the proposed rates are intended to keep the airport competitive with other Texas airports while generating additional revenue. Airports in Dallas and San Antonio already charge fees associated with private aviation.