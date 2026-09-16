NTSB Investigating Fatal Crash of NBC Los Angeles News Helicopter

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash of a television news helicopter that killed three people Tuesday evening in Los Angeles.

The helicopter, a Eurocopter AS 350 B2, operated by Angel City Air for NBC4 Los Angeles and Telemundo 52, crashed in the Chatsworth area while crews were covering a separate fatal collision involving a Metro bus and an SUV. The aircraft caught fire after impacting an industrial area, according to authorities.

Two people aboard the helicopter were killed. NBC identified them as aerial journalist Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw, both Angel City Air employees. A third person on the ground also died. Two additional people were hospitalized following the crash.

More than 70 firefighters responded to the helicopter crash and extinguished the resulting fire, which damaged several vehicles and storage containers near the crash site. The cause of the accident has not been determined. The NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.