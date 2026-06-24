Autonomous Aircraft Tune In To CTAF

As autonomous flight systems edge closer to real-world operations, researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology are turning to one of general aviation’s most familiar tools: the CTAF radio.

A Georgia Tech research team has developed a system that allows autonomous aircraft to interpret pilot radio calls at non-towered airports and use that information to better predict the movements of nearby aircraft. The aim is to improve separation and situational awareness for future uncrewed aircraft without requiring changes to how pilots already communicate.

The project was presented at the IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation this month. Researchers said the underlying idea is straightforward: if human pilots use radio calls to build a mental picture of traffic in the pattern, autonomous systems should be able to do the same.

To test the concept, the team analyzed recorded radio transmissions and flight data from a non-towered airport in Pennsylvania. The system converts pilot calls into text, interprets the likely intent behind those calls, and combines that information with live aircraft tracking data. According to the researchers, adding radio data reduced average trajectory prediction error from nearly one kilometer to roughly 400 meters—a reduction of more than 50% compared to models that rely on position data alone.

Researchers say the approach could be particularly useful as autonomous cargo aircraft, drones, and other uncrewed systems begin integrating into the existing airport network, especially at smaller regional and general aviation fields. Rather than introducing new procedures for pilots, the system is designed to work within today’s CTAF-based environment.

Beyond autonomy, the work could also support new safety tools for non-towered operations. The researchers suggested similar systems could one day monitor both radio traffic and aircraft movement in real time, flagging potential conflicts or developing traffic situations before they become hazardous.

The next step is moving beyond interpretation of pilot intent. The team is now exploring whether autonomous aircraft could eventually generate their own CTAF-style position reports, allowing them to broadcast intentions and coordinate with human pilots using the same communication structure already standard at non-towered airports.