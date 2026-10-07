Aviation Fuel Prices Hit New 2026 Highs

U.S. aviation fuel prices continued their upward climb in September, with both Jet A and 100LL reaching their highest levels of the past six months, according to data from iFlightPlanner released Monday.

National average full-service Jet A reached $8.36 per gallon in September, up 39 cents, or 4.9%, from August. In the Lower 48, the average was $8.31 per gallon, a 40-cent increase from the previous month.

Avgas prices also moved higher. Full-service 100LL averaged $7.75 per gallon nationwide, up 21 cents, or 2.8%, from August. Self-service 100LL averaged $6.67, an increase of 16 cents.

iFlightPlanner also noted UL94 self-service averaged $7.68 per gallon, up 20 cents, while MOGAS averaged $5.61, a 4-cent increase. Both fuels remain available at a relatively limited number of locations.

The September numbers extend a three-month run of higher fuel prices. After easing in June, both Jet A and 100LL increased in July, August, and September.

The longer-term trend is more pronounced. Compared with January, national full-service Jet A prices were up 32.7% in September, while 100LL was 21.7% higher.

Prices also varied significantly by region. Among Lower 48 markets, the Eastern region recorded one of the largest Jet A increases, with full-service fuel averaging $8.69 per gallon, up 57 cents, or 7%, from August. In the Great Lakes region, Jet A averaged $7.94, an increase of 47 cents.

The figures are based on retail pricing reported by 3,370 FBOs and fuel service providers across the U.S. iFlightPlanner said the prices represent rates reported at the time of confirmation.

Another report released in September pegged the national 100LL average at $7.69.