Aviation News Fuel News

Full-Service 100LL Average Reaches $7.69

Fuel-price data show wide regional differences, with Alaska averaging more than $11 per gallon.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Full-Service 100LL Average Reaches $7.69
[Credit: Vershinin89 | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The national average price for full-service 100LL avgas is $7.69 per gallon, based on recent GlobalAir reports.
  • Avgas prices vary significantly by region, with Alaska being the most expensive at $11.61 per gallon and the Central region the least expensive at $7 per gallon.
  • A separate AirNav report indicates a slightly lower nationwide average for 100LL at $7.22 across more FBOs.
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The national average price for full-service 100LL is now $7.69 per gallon, according to GlobalAir, based on fuel-price reports from 3,204 FBOs over the previous 30 days. Avgas prices have shown substantial movement this year, while GlobalAir currently lists national full-service averages of $8.25 for Jet A and $10.52 for sustainable aviation fuel.

Prices vary considerably by region. GlobalAir lists Alaska as the most expensive region for 100LL at an average of $11.61 per gallon, while the Central region is lowest at $7 per gallon. At the national average, a 40-gallon fill-up would cost about $308.

A separate AirNav report prepared Sept. 25 puts the nationwide 100LL average at $7.22 across 3,583 FBOs reporting avgas prices.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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