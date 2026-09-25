Full-Service 100LL Average Reaches $7.69

The national average price for full-service 100LL is now $7.69 per gallon, according to GlobalAir, based on fuel-price reports from 3,204 FBOs over the previous 30 days. Avgas prices have shown substantial movement this year, while GlobalAir currently lists national full-service averages of $8.25 for Jet A and $10.52 for sustainable aviation fuel.

Prices vary considerably by region. GlobalAir lists Alaska as the most expensive region for 100LL at an average of $11.61 per gallon, while the Central region is lowest at $7 per gallon. At the national average, a 40-gallon fill-up would cost about $308.

A separate AirNav report prepared Sept. 25 puts the nationwide 100LL average at $7.22 across 3,583 FBOs reporting avgas prices.