Congress Presses Case for ADS-B Privacy

A House Aviation Subcommittee hearing on advanced air mobility last week gave lawmakers fresh opportunity to revisit long-running concerns about how ADS-B data is used. Reliable Robotics CEO Robert Rose told the panel that encouraging wider ADS-B Out adoption remains essential and pointed lawmakers to the Pilot and Aircraft Privacy Act (PAPA) as a key step. The measure, backed by AOPA, would restrict ADS-B use to safety functions and prohibit airports or other entities from using the data to identify aircraft for fee collection.

That provision would bar any person or government agency from using ADS-B to impose charges on aircraft owners or operators. This has been a point of heightened concern in recent months, particularly as several U.S. airports have considered charging landing fees. At the same time, ADS-B equipment is also becoming harder for many to avoid, particularly as the proposed text of Part 108 could make ADS-B equipment on manned aircraft critical for the safety of flight as autonomous operations expand.

“I don’t think it should be used for fee collections,” Rose said. “It should be used primarily for safety and collision avoidance and situational awareness in the cockpit. I think it’s very unfortunate the conversation has shifted more toward fee collections.”

During the hearing, Rep. Bob Onder (R-Mo.) noted that pilots are more likely to adopt and use ADS-B consistently when the system remains focused on air traffic safety. Rose agreed, telling lawmakers that ADS-B should be applied to collision avoidance, traffic awareness, and efficiency—not airport revenue systems. The bill also updates investigative authorities to clarify that federal, state, and local officials may not rely on ADS-B data for enforcement purposes outside aviation safety.

In addition to privacy protections, PAPA outlines new transparency requirements for airports that impose landing or takeoff fees on general aviation aircraft. Under the proposal, public-use airports would need to disclose how they have managed non-airside expenses, what alternative revenue sources they have pursued, and how any proposed fees would affect local pilots and aviation businesses.

AOPA President and CEO Darren Pleasance said in a statement that the legislation would set a clear national policy that would ensure ADS-B is used purely as a safety tool.

“Representative Onder’s legislation, the Pilot and Aircraft Privacy Act, would enhance safety and privacy by prohibiting the use of ADS-B collision avoidance technology for fee collection,” Pleasance said. “When the legislation becomes law, airports will still be able to collect fees—they just couldn’t use this safety technology to do so. States are also considering legislation to prohibit this practice, but Representative Onder’s bill would establish a national policy so as to avoid a patchwork of laws across the country.”

A Senate companion bill, introduced by Sen. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), mirrors those provisions as Congress weighs privacy, modernization, and community impacts alongside the growth of advanced air mobility.