Falcon Field Plan Sparks Fee Fight

Mesa, Arizona’s Falcon Field (FFZ) is preparing to move forward with a landing fee proposal that would impact all flights to the airport. The fee proposal is scheduled for consideration by the city council on February 9.

Potential landing fees at the airport are driven in part by long-term budget forecasts and rising training activity, and have prompted a broad response from pilots and aviation groups.

Falcon Field Airport management sent tenants an email on Wednesday outlining the proposed fee structure. The proposal includes landing fees for all aircraft, with based aircraft under 6,000 pounds receiving five free landings per month before a $29.95 charge applies. Itinerant aircraft under 6,000 pounds would be charged $33.95 per landing, and heavier aircraft would see a per-1,000-pound rate. Hangar rents, tie-downs, storage rooms and related security deposits would also increase, along with a fuel flowage fee rising from $0.14 to $0.15 per gallon.

Budget Concerns and Proposed Falcon Field Fees

Airport Director Corinne Nystrom told representatives from the Arizona Pilots Association (APA) during a Nov. 10 meeting that while the airport is currently self-sustaining, future projections show a budget deficit tied to maintenance obligations that are not eligible for FAA grant funding.

The airport was awarded more than $655,000 of FAA Airport Infrastructure Grants in September. The grants were supplemented by an Arizona Department of Transportation match and include funds for taxiway and runway upgrades, along with service road improvements.

The proposal follows a rise in neighborhood noise complaints and community concerns related to lead emissions. A stakeholder group was formed by the city earlier this year to evaluate training operations, emissions and potential mitigation measures.

Cary Grant, president of the Arizona Aviation Safety Advisory Group and an assistant professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, told AVweb that training operators at Falcon Field would face the most direct effects.

“The real target of this are the flight schools, and there are 15 different flight schools at Falcon Field,” Grant said, noting that many lessons involve repeated takeoffs and landings. “With five free landings per month, that would probably placate the local general aviation pilots that aren’t out doing a bunch of touch-and-go’s.”

Business aviation operators, by contrast, typically record far fewer movements and may be less sensitive to landing fees, he said.

“There are major Gulfstream owners … complaining that they’re wasting way too much time being able to get access on and off the runway because of the plug-up of all the [training] flights.”

Grant said he is concerned that, if passed, the landing fees could drive away the airport’s flight schools. Given the volume of flight training at the airport, Grant said this would impact aviation’s broader training pipeline in the region.

“The flight schools are our seed corn,” Grant said. “If we don’t have the flight schools, where do we go?”

Grant also noted that, if schools were forced to relocate to other airports in the Phoenix area, this could overwhelm some of the area’s practice area airspace, creating what he said could be a genuine flight safety issue.

A Change.org petition opposing the fees has gathered more than 2,000 signatures at time of publication. The petition cites Falcon Field’s historic mission and economic contributions to the larger community. At the same time, another petition in favor of the landing fees has also been circulated. That petition has accumulated more than 1,500 signatures so far.

A pilot based at Falcon Field shared an email with AVweb Friday from the City of Mesa stating that proposed adjustments to the airport’s fee schedule will be considered by the city council on Feb. 9, 2026. The city is expected to post a formal notice of intent on Friday.

According to the email, seven virtual informational meetings are scheduled in December and January for tenants to ask questions and receive additional details. APA encouraged operators to participate in these sessions and upcoming council meetings.