Bombardier Announces $270 Million U.S. Expansion

Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier announced Friday that it plans to invest $270 million in its U.S. operations and hire 800 workers across four states. The announcement follows President Donald Trump’s recent reversal of a threatened ban on the company’s aircraft sales in the United States.

According to the company’s announcement, Bombardier is currently recruiting for 500 positions and expects to create another 300 jobs through expansion projects in Kansas, Texas, Indiana and Connecticut. Texas is expected to account for 150 of the new positions.

Expansion Plans

The investment includes a recently opened training center in Wichita, Kansas, and a 64,500-square-foot aircraft service facility scheduled to open in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in November. The Indiana facility will accommodate up to six aircraft and provide maintenance, modifications, avionics installations and aircraft-on-ground support. Additional expansion projects are planned in Dallas and Connecticut.

“Our American service network is a key pillar of Bombardier’s growth strategy,” Bombardier President and CEO Eric Martel said in the company’s statement. “This new wave of expansion and hiring reflects our long-term confidence in this market and our employees in America.”

Following White House Dispute

In September, Trump threatened to prohibit Bombardier aircraft sales in the United States unless the manufacturer moved production into the country. The announcement followed an earlier dispute involving certification of Canadian-built aircraft. Trump subsequently withdrew his latest threat after acknowledging Bombardier’s existing U.S. workforce.

According to Reuters, the manufacturer employs approximately 3,500 people in the United States, including roughly 1,500 in Wichita. Bombardier said its U.S. operations and supply chain supported 27,200 American jobs in 2025 and projected that figure would exceed 33,000 following the planned expansion.