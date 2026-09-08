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Trump Threatens Bombardier Sales Ban

President says Canadian manufacturer must build aircraft in U.S. to retain access to the American market.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Trump Threatens Bombardier Sales Ban
[Credit: Michael Derrer Fuchs | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • President Trump declared that Bombardier must manufacture its business jets in the United States to continue selling them in the country, though the White House did not specify how this restriction would be implemented.
  • Bombardier already has a substantial presence in the U.S., employing approximately 3,500 people, working with 2,800 American suppliers, and operating various facilities, including a wing production plant and service centers.
  • Bombardier affirmed its commitment to investing in its U.S. operations, noting annual spending of over $2.5 billion with American suppliers, while previous similar threats from Trump against the company did not materialize.
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President Donald Trump said Monday that Bombardier would no longer be allowed to sell its business jets in the United States unless the Canadian manufacturer begins producing aircraft in the country. The White House did not immediately explain how such a restriction would be implemented.

U.S. Market

Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post, where he criticized Bombardier aircraft and said the company would have to manufacture in the U.S. if it wanted continued access to the market. Bombardier aircraft are certified by the FAA and comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Bombardier employs about 3,500 people in the U.S. and works with approximately 2,800 American suppliers. The company operates factories and service centers in the country, produces Global 8000 wings in Texas and prepares aircraft for special-mission applications at a Kansas facility. About half of the approximately 5,100 Bombardier aircraft in service worldwide are operated in the U.S.

Bombardier Responds

“Our plan is to continue to invest in our people, our customers and the communities in which we operate across the country,” Bombardier said in a statement to Reuters Monday. The company said it spends more than $2.5 billion annually with U.S. suppliers.

Trump made a similar January threat to decertify Bombardier Global Express aircraft and impose a 50% tariff on Canadian-built airplanes until Canada approved several Gulfstream models. Neither action took effect, although Canada subsequently approved several of the Gulfstream aircraft.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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