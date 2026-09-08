Trump Threatens Bombardier Sales Ban

President Donald Trump said Monday that Bombardier would no longer be allowed to sell its business jets in the United States unless the Canadian manufacturer begins producing aircraft in the country. The White House did not immediately explain how such a restriction would be implemented.

U.S. Market

Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post, where he criticized Bombardier aircraft and said the company would have to manufacture in the U.S. if it wanted continued access to the market. Bombardier aircraft are certified by the FAA and comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Bombardier employs about 3,500 people in the U.S. and works with approximately 2,800 American suppliers. The company operates factories and service centers in the country, produces Global 8000 wings in Texas and prepares aircraft for special-mission applications at a Kansas facility. About half of the approximately 5,100 Bombardier aircraft in service worldwide are operated in the U.S.

Bombardier Responds

“Our plan is to continue to invest in our people, our customers and the communities in which we operate across the country,” Bombardier said in a statement to Reuters Monday. The company said it spends more than $2.5 billion annually with U.S. suppliers.

Trump made a similar January threat to decertify Bombardier Global Express aircraft and impose a 50% tariff on Canadian-built airplanes until Canada approved several Gulfstream models. Neither action took effect, although Canada subsequently approved several of the Gulfstream aircraft.