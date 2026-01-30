Aviation News Aviation Law Business Aviation

Trump Threatens Decertification, Tariffs on Canadian-Built Aircraft

Industry awaits clarification as comments raise questions for business jets and regional fleets.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Bombardier Global 8000 Receives FAA Certification
[Credit: Bombardier]
Key Takeaways:

  • U.S. President Trump announced he would decertify Canadian-manufactured aircraft and threatened a 50% tariff unless Canada certifies U.S.-built Gulfstream jets.
  • The declaration caused immediate industry uncertainty, as the president's authority for such action is unclear, and certification is typically handled by the FAA; officials later clarified it applies to new aircraft certifications, not existing ones.
  • Canadian manufacturer Bombardier, which employs thousands and uses numerous suppliers in the U.S., expressed concern about potential disruptions to air traffic and the public.
See a mistake? Contact us.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday in a post on Truth Social that he is decertifying aircraft manufactured in Canada and threatened to impose a 50% tariff on those aircraft unless U.S.-built Gulfstream jets receive certification in Canada.

“Based on the fact that Canada has wrongfully, illegally, and steadfastly refused to certify the Gulfstream 500, 600, 700, and 800 Jets, one of the greatest, most technologically advanced airplanes ever made, we are hereby decertifying their Bombardier Global Expresses, and all Aircraft made in Canada, until such time as Gulfstream, a Great American Company, is fully certified,” Trump wrote.

The comments prompted uncertainty across the aviation industry, with questions raised about the president’s authority to decertify aircraft and the scope of any potential action. No executive order has been issued, and the president did not outline a mechanism for decertification. Certification decisions are handled by the FAA.

A White House official told Reuters that the administration was not advocating for the removal of certifications for Canadian-built aircraft already in service. Industry officials reportedly told The New York Times that federal regulators indicated the statement was intended to apply only to new aircraft certifications.

Bombardier said in a statement that it employs about 3,000 workers across nine U.S. facilities and relies on roughly 2,800 U.S. suppliers.

“Thousands of private and civilian jets built in Canada fly in the U.S. every day,” the company said. “We hope this is quickly resolved to avoid a significant impact to air traffic and the flying public.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

