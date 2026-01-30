Trump Threatens Decertification, Tariffs on Canadian-Built Aircraft

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday in a post on Truth Social that he is decertifying aircraft manufactured in Canada and threatened to impose a 50% tariff on those aircraft unless U.S.-built Gulfstream jets receive certification in Canada.

“Based on the fact that Canada has wrongfully, illegally, and steadfastly refused to certify the Gulfstream 500, 600, 700, and 800 Jets, one of the greatest, most technologically advanced airplanes ever made, we are hereby decertifying their Bombardier Global Expresses, and all Aircraft made in Canada, until such time as Gulfstream, a Great American Company, is fully certified,” Trump wrote.

The comments prompted uncertainty across the aviation industry, with questions raised about the president’s authority to decertify aircraft and the scope of any potential action. No executive order has been issued, and the president did not outline a mechanism for decertification. Certification decisions are handled by the FAA.

A White House official told Reuters that the administration was not advocating for the removal of certifications for Canadian-built aircraft already in service. Industry officials reportedly told The New York Times that federal regulators indicated the statement was intended to apply only to new aircraft certifications.

Bombardier said in a statement that it employs about 3,000 workers across nine U.S. facilities and relies on roughly 2,800 U.S. suppliers.

“Thousands of private and civilian jets built in Canada fly in the U.S. every day,” the company said. “We hope this is quickly resolved to avoid a significant impact to air traffic and the flying public.”