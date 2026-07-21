Bristell Plans Garmin AXIS Installations

Bristell announced Friday that it is developing Garmin AXIS installations for several aircraft in its lineup. The company plans to offer the system in its Classic models beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026. B23-family installations are expected during the second quarter of 2027.

Integrated Avionics

Garmin introduced AXIS earlier this month as a family of integrated flight displays for certified, experimental and light sport aircraft. Certain 11.6-inch configurations combine primary and multifunction display capabilities with an IFR GPS, navigation and communications radios, and an audio panel.

Bristell said the planned installations will incorporate navigation, communications and audio controls into the display. An approved installation in the certified B23 family could also include the integrated IFR GPS. The company currently offers Garmin G3X Touch avionics in its aircraft.

Certification Timeline

The AXIS system can be configured as a primary flight display or multifunction display and can include engine instrumentation. Available functions include synthetic vision, airport surface displays and an emergency control that provides access to functions such as Garmin Smart Glide.

Bristell said its schedules remain subject to certification for each aircraft model and market. The company has not announced prices or final equipment configurations.