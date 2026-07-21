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Bristell Plans Garmin AXIS Installations

The avionics system is scheduled to reach the company’s Classic line in late 2026, followed by the certified B23 family in 2027.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Bristell Plans Garmin AXIS Installations
[Credit Garmin/Bristell]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Bristell plans to integrate Garmin AXIS integrated flight displays into its Classic models starting Q4 2026, followed by the B23-family in Q2 2027.
  • The Garmin AXIS system offers comprehensive avionics capabilities, combining primary/multifunction displays with integrated navigation, communication, and audio controls, potentially including IFR GPS for certified B23 models.
  • These new installations will bring advanced features to Bristell aircraft, though availability and final configurations are subject to certification and pricing has not yet been announced.
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Bristell announced Friday that it is developing Garmin AXIS installations for several aircraft in its lineup. The company plans to offer the system in its Classic models beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026. B23-family installations are expected during the second quarter of 2027.

Integrated Avionics

Garmin introduced AXIS earlier this month as a family of integrated flight displays for certified, experimental and light sport aircraft. Certain 11.6-inch configurations combine primary and multifunction display capabilities with an IFR GPS, navigation and communications radios, and an audio panel.

Bristell said the planned installations will incorporate navigation, communications and audio controls into the display. An approved installation in the certified B23 family could also include the integrated IFR GPS. The company currently offers Garmin G3X Touch avionics in its aircraft.

Certification Timeline

The AXIS system can be configured as a primary flight display or multifunction display and can include engine instrumentation. Available functions include synthetic vision, airport surface displays and an emergency control that provides access to functions such as Garmin Smart Glide.

Bristell said its schedules remain subject to certification for each aircraft model and market. The company has not announced prices or final equipment configurations.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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