Bristell B23 Receives FAA Type Certification, Targets Training Market

BRM AERO, the Czech-based manufacturer of Bristell Aircraft, announced its two-seat Bristell B23 has received Type Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration under Part 23 regulations. The approval marks the company’s first FAA-certified B23 model and positions the B23 for entry into the U.S. training market. The aircraft, already certified under EASA CS-23 in Europe, has logged more than 1,100 deliveries worldwide since 2009. The company says there are nearly 100 other Bristell aircraft already operating in the U.S., used by both private owners and flight schools.

“This first FAA certification enables us to address the pilot shortage crisis with modern training solutions,” said Martin Bříštěla, CEO and co-founder of Bristell Aircraft. “Flight schools need alternatives to aging fleets with 40-year-old designs. Additional B23 variants will follow this initial certification as we expand our certified portfolio.”

The manufacturer said it plans to grow its North American dealer network by 50 percent within 18 months, with certification efforts underway for additional B23 variations with Rotax 912iS, 915iS, 916iS, and IFR-ready versions.

Equipped with a 100 HP Rotax 912S3 engine, the now-certified B23 features a 2,000-hour TBO and fuel burn of about 4.5 gallons per hour, with approval for both 100LL and unleaded automotive fuel.

According to the company’s release, training organizations can expect up to 35 percent lower operating costs compared to many traditional trainer models. Bristell says the B23 offers a 700-nautical-mile range, 1,654-pound MTOW, 662-pound useful load, and a 51-inch-wide cockpit—the widest in its class, according to the manufacturer. It also includes a BRS parachute system.

Deliveries of the FAA-certified B23-912 are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 through Bristell’s North American dealer network.