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Cessna Citation M2 Gen3 Conducts First Flight

Prototype begins expanded flight testing ahead of planned 2027 service entry.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Cessna Citation M2 Gen3 Makes First Flight
[Credit: Textron Aviation]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Textron Aviation successfully conducted the first flight of its Cessna Citation M2 Gen3 prototype, initiating an expanded flight test phase.
  • The prototype's 2.7-hour maiden flight was uneventful and confirmed system performance, moving the aircraft closer to FAA certification.
  • The Citation M2 Gen3 is slated for a 2027 entry into service and will feature Garmin Emergency Autoland, G3000 avionics, autothrottle, a 1,550 nautical mile range, and seating for up to eight occupants.
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Textron Aviation said Tuesday it has flown the Cessna Citation M2 Gen3 prototype for the first time. According to Textron, the aircraft is now moving into an expanded flight test phase as the company works toward FAA certification and a planned 2027 entry into service.

“The aircraft systems and software performed as intended throughout the flight, with all validation checks completed successfully, contributing to a smooth and uneventful flight,” Tanner Towns, a Textron Aviation flight test engineer, said. “This flight confirms the strong foundation we’ve built as we move into the next phase of testing.”

The first flight was conducted by pilot Andrew Thorson and Towns, lasted 2.7 hours and included evaluations of handling qualities and aircraft systems. Textron said the prototype reached 41,000 feet and 263 knots during the flight.

The M2 Gen3 will include Garmin Emergency Autoland, the Garmin G3000 avionics suite and autothrottle capabilities. Textron said the aircraft has a maximum range of 1,550 nautical miles, a maximum payload of 1,510 pounds, seating for up to eight occupants and up to 725 pounds of baggage capacity.

The Gen3 program follows the M2 Gen2, which recently received EASA and ANAC validation for Garmin autothrottles, clearing deliveries of the autothrottle-equipped light jet in Europe and Brazil.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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