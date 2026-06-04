Cessna Citation M2 Gen3 Conducts First Flight

Textron Aviation said Tuesday it has flown the Cessna Citation M2 Gen3 prototype for the first time. According to Textron, the aircraft is now moving into an expanded flight test phase as the company works toward FAA certification and a planned 2027 entry into service.

“The aircraft systems and software performed as intended throughout the flight, with all validation checks completed successfully, contributing to a smooth and uneventful flight,” Tanner Towns, a Textron Aviation flight test engineer, said. “This flight confirms the strong foundation we’ve built as we move into the next phase of testing.”

The first flight was conducted by pilot Andrew Thorson and Towns, lasted 2.7 hours and included evaluations of handling qualities and aircraft systems. Textron said the prototype reached 41,000 feet and 263 knots during the flight.

The M2 Gen3 will include Garmin Emergency Autoland, the Garmin G3000 avionics suite and autothrottle capabilities. Textron said the aircraft has a maximum range of 1,550 nautical miles, a maximum payload of 1,510 pounds, seating for up to eight occupants and up to 725 pounds of baggage capacity.

The Gen3 program follows the M2 Gen2, which recently received EASA and ANAC validation for Garmin autothrottles, clearing deliveries of the autothrottle-equipped light jet in Europe and Brazil.