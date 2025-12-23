Garmin Autoland Activation Was Crew Decision

The recent emergency landing of a Beechcraft Super King Air at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Colorado using Garmin’s Autoland system was the result of a conscious decision by the flight crew, not pilot incapacitation, according to the aircraft’s operator. Buffalo River Aviation told CBS Colorado that the pilots deliberately allowed the automated system to retain control of the aircraft after a pressurization failure, describing the decision as an exercise in “conservative judgment.”

The aircraft was climbing through 23,000 feet mean sea level after departing Aspen when it experienced a rapid loss of pressurization, Buffalo River Aviation CEO Chris Townsley said. The two pilots immediately donned oxygen masks, and the aircraft’s Garmin emergency systems engaged as designed once cabin altitude exceeded safe limits. The system selected Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, navigated to the field, and communicated automatically with air traffic control, including broadcasts that referenced pilot incapacitation. Townsley said those automated messages led to incorrect early reports that the pilots were unable to fly the aircraft.

Garmin confirmed that the Dec. 20 event marked the first real-world activation of Autoland since the technology was introduced in 2019, resulting in a successful landing with no injuries. Buffalo River Aviation said no passengers were on board at the time, and the aircraft returned to service the following day without incident. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed it is investigating the event, noting that an onboard emergency autoland system was activated after the aircraft lost communication with air traffic control.