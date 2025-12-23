Garmin Autoland Activation Was Crew Decision

The recent emergency landing of a Beechcraft Super King Air at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Colorado using Garmin’s Autoland system was the result of a conscious decision by the flight crew, not pilot incapacitation, according to the aircraft’s operator. Buffalo River Aviation told CBS Colorado that the pilots deliberately allowed the automated system to retain control of the aircraft after a pressurization failure, describing the decision as an exercise in “conservative judgment.”
The aircraft was climbing through 23,000 feet mean sea level after departing Aspen when it experienced a rapid loss of pressurization, Buffalo River Aviation CEO Chris Townsley said. The two pilots immediately donned oxygen masks, and the aircraft’s Garmin emergency systems engaged as designed once cabin altitude exceeded safe limits. The system selected Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, navigated to the field, and communicated automatically with air traffic control, including broadcasts that referenced pilot incapacitation. Townsley said those automated messages led to incorrect early reports that the pilots were unable to fly the aircraft.
Garmin confirmed that the Dec. 20 event marked the first real-world activation of Autoland since the technology was introduced in 2019, resulting in a successful landing with no injuries. Buffalo River Aviation said no passengers were on board at the time, and the aircraft returned to service the following day without incident. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed it is investigating the event, noting that an onboard emergency autoland system was activated after the aircraft lost communication with air traffic control.
Continue discussion - Visit the forum
Replies: 1
So at FL230 the crew donned O2 and started making decisions; great! Deciding to activate autoland in case the crew passes out; maybe a little conservative for FL230, but as part of a drill for all loss of pressurization contingencies, I can get on board with that. This is something that would be a good move in the mid-thirties, which King Air 350s can do.
But this event displays the moral hazard of abandoning our roles too soon to Garmin Autoland. That system held the plane for ten minutes at FL180 crossing a mountain range with a depressurized cabin. The event took place on, basically, a right downwind from Aspen. West and northwest is the direction of descending terrain and would have allowed for nearly-immediate descent to 15000 and lower going to GJT. Garmin’s autoland doesn’t seem to have the ability to discern between a loss of power or a depressurization event. Instead of pointing the plane to descending terrain with improving weather, it aimed the plane at 15000 mountains and required some maneuvering overhead to get down into BJC.
Weather was good in at GJT for the last several days and the weather along the valley. I think this was a great display of autoland’s capabilities. I think this is also a great display of why we need to improve the way we train pilots about when to engage it and, importantly, when to disengage it.