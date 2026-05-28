Citation M2 Autothrottle Earns EASA, ANAC Validation

Textron Aviation announced Thursday that its Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 equipped with Garmin autothrottles has received validation from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC). The approvals allow customer deliveries of the autothrottle-equipped M2 Gen2 in Europe and Brazil.

“For our customers, these validations unlock access to technology that helps simplify flying in some of the world’s most complex operating environments,” Lannie O’Bannion, Textron Aviation senior vice president of sales and marketing, said. “The Citation M2 Gen2 with Garmin autothrottles delivers an intuitive cockpit experience, helping pilots manage workload with greater confidence.”

The Garmin autothrottle system automatically adjusts engine thrust to help maintain target speeds, including during climbs, descents and approaches.

The M2 Gen2 is powered by two Williams FJ44-1AP-21 engines and uses Garmin G3000 avionics. Textron said the aircraft has a maximum cruise speed of 404 knots, a 1,550-nautical-mile range, seating for up to seven passengers and is designed for single-pilot operations. The company also said the Citation M2 Gen3 remains in development, with entry into service expected in 2027.