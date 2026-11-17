Chinese aircraft developer Air White Whale said it has completed the first flight of its W5000 uncrewed cargo aircraft, which the company describes as the world’s largest aircraft of its kind. According to a Nov. 16 announcement from China’s Changzhou municipal government, the aircraft completed a 30-minute test flight Saturday at Otog Front Banner General Aviation Airport in Inner Mongolia.

Flight Testing

During the flight, the W5000 reached approximately 3,300 feet above the airport and maintained an indicated airspeed of about 119 knots. The aircraft completed a series of maneuvers, including climbs, turns, level flight, descents and landing approaches. According to the announcement, the test focused on evaluating flight stability and the performance of the aircraft’s propulsion, avionics, flight-control and ground-monitoring systems.

The twin-turboprop W5000 has a maximum takeoff weight of approximately 23,800 pounds and can carry up to 11,000 pounds of cargo. Its cargo compartment provides more than 2,295 cubic feet of space and accommodates standard aviation containers and pallets. The aircraft has a reported maximum range of approximately 1,600 miles and is designed to operate autonomously under ground-based supervision.

Commercial Operations

Air White Whale is developing the W5000 for regional freight transportation, including time-sensitive deliveries and emergency supply missions. The company’s founder and CEO, Hu Zhendong, claims the aircraft could reduce cargo transportation costs per ton-kilometer by more than 60% compared to similarly sized crewed aircraft. According to the local government, the developer has received expressions of interest covering 835 aircraft and is targeting commercial operations by the end of 2027. Certification work remains underway.

The flight follows other recent developments in China’s emerging aircraft sector. On Nov. 14, the country also completed the first piloted flight of its CE-25A electric aircraft, a 19-passenger design intended for short-distance commercial operations. Both aircraft remain in development as manufacturers pursue certification and commercial applications.