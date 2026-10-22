Aviation News

Civil Air Patrol Orders 21 New Cessnas

The aircraft will support search-and-rescue, emergency response and training missions nationwide.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Civil Air Patrol Orders 21 New Cessnas
[Credit: Textron]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) has ordered 21 new Cessna piston aircraft from Textron Aviation, with deliveries expected by 2027.
  • These aircraft will expand CAP's existing fleet of over 500 planes, bolstering their capabilities for emergency response, search-and-rescue, and cadet training missions across the U.S.
  • This purchase represents a continued fleet expansion and a strategic shift towards powered flight, following CAP's decision to discontinue its national glider program.
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The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) has ordered 21 additional Cessna piston aircraft from Textron Aviation, according to an announcement released Wednesday. Deliveries are expected to be completed in 2027, adding to CAP’s existing fleet of more than 500 single-engine aircraft used for emergency response, training and community missions across the United States.

The order includes seven Cessna 172 Skyhawks, 11 Cessna 182 Skylanes, two turbocharged T182T Skylanes and one Turbo Stationair HD 206. The aircraft serve different operational needs, ranging from cadet orientation flights and flight training to aerial photography, search-and-rescue operations and transportation of personnel and equipment.

Supporting CAP Missions

“These Cessna aircraft help ensure our members are ready when communities need us, whether searching for someone who is missing, responding after a disaster, or introducing young people to aviation,” Maj. Gen. Regena Aye, CAP’s national commander and CEO, said. “Our longstanding relationship with Textron Aviation helps give our members the reliable aircraft they need to serve our communities, states, and the nation.”

CAP is the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and currently has approximately 72,000 members operating from 1,424 locations nationwide. The organization has flown nearly 200,000 hours since October 2024, during which it says it completed 860 search-and-rescue missions and recorded 104 lives saved.

Continued Fleet Expansion

The new purchase follows another 15-aircraft order that was announced in December 2025. That order included seven Skyhawks and eight Skylanes, which were to be delivered over the course of 2026.

The additional investment in piston aircraft also follows CAP’s decision last year to discontinue its national glider program and direct more resources toward powered flight opportunities. CAP cited aging aircraft, maintenance expenses and limited participation among cadets as factors behind that decision.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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