Civil Air Patrol Orders 21 New Cessnas

The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) has ordered 21 additional Cessna piston aircraft from Textron Aviation, according to an announcement released Wednesday. Deliveries are expected to be completed in 2027, adding to CAP’s existing fleet of more than 500 single-engine aircraft used for emergency response, training and community missions across the United States.

The order includes seven Cessna 172 Skyhawks, 11 Cessna 182 Skylanes, two turbocharged T182T Skylanes and one Turbo Stationair HD 206. The aircraft serve different operational needs, ranging from cadet orientation flights and flight training to aerial photography, search-and-rescue operations and transportation of personnel and equipment.

Supporting CAP Missions

“These Cessna aircraft help ensure our members are ready when communities need us, whether searching for someone who is missing, responding after a disaster, or introducing young people to aviation,” Maj. Gen. Regena Aye, CAP’s national commander and CEO, said. “Our longstanding relationship with Textron Aviation helps give our members the reliable aircraft they need to serve our communities, states, and the nation.”

CAP is the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and currently has approximately 72,000 members operating from 1,424 locations nationwide. The organization has flown nearly 200,000 hours since October 2024, during which it says it completed 860 search-and-rescue missions and recorded 104 lives saved.

Continued Fleet Expansion

The new purchase follows another 15-aircraft order that was announced in December 2025. That order included seven Skyhawks and eight Skylanes, which were to be delivered over the course of 2026.

The additional investment in piston aircraft also follows CAP’s decision last year to discontinue its national glider program and direct more resources toward powered flight opportunities. CAP cited aging aircraft, maintenance expenses and limited participation among cadets as factors behind that decision.