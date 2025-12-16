Civil Air Patrol Expands Cessna Fleet with 15 New Aircraft

Textron Aviation confirmed an order from the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) for 15 additional piston-engine Cessna aircraft on Monday. The new order includes seven Cessna Skyhawk 172 and eight Cessna Skylane 182 aircraft, all slated for delivery throughout 2026. This follows recent additions of two Skylanes and one Turbo Stationair HD, bringing CAP’s total fleet to over 500 Cessna aircraft.

“Civil Air Patrol’s missions demand aircraft that are reliable, versatile and ready to perform in critical moments,” said Bob Gibbs, Textron Aviation’s vice president of Special Missions Sales.

Civil Air Patrol, as a congressionally chartered civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, provides services across all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In 2025, CAP logged over 100,000 flight hours, conducted more than 400 search and rescue missions, and recorded upwards of 200 finds, contributing to dozens of confirmed life-saving outcomes. CAP’s network of volunteers supports emergency response efforts and youth leadership development through programs operated in more than 1,400 communities.

“These new aircraft strengthen our ability to respond quickly, train effectively and support communities nationwide,” Maj. Gen. Regena Aye, CAP’s national commander and CEO, said. The recent announcements come a month after CAP announced the end of its decades-old youth glider program, in what representatives said was a move towards greater focus on its powered aircraft programs.