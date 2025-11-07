Civil Air Patrol Ends Glider Program

The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) announced it will discontinue its long-running national glider program following an eight-month review by its Glider Program Working Group. CAP paused the program late last year. The move comes after what officials described as a “comprehensive, data-driven analysis” that found the program was no longer sustainable.

Maj. Gen. Regena Aye, CAP’s national commander, said in a recent letter to members that while the decision was difficult, it was made “after careful review and thoughtful deliberation” with CAP’s Board of Governors.

Fleet Age and Maintenance Cited

The Civil Air Patrol has 41 gliders with an average age of 33 years. CAP’s written executive summary regarding the decision indicated that maintenance and part scarcity factored into the decision. The report also noted challenges in replacing aging aircraft, citing the absence of a U.S. manufacturer capable of producing suitable new gliders.

“Replacing the current fleet with new gliders is simply not a viable option,” the summary stated, pointing to replacement costs exceeding $250,000 per aircraft and delivery times of up to two years.

Declining Access and Pilot Shortages

The review found that fewer than 6 percent of CAP cadets participated in glider flights annually. Although the program once offered cadets the chance to solo at age 14, there were a number of constraints that made widespread participation a challenge, including geography, fleet size, and instructor availability.

The Civil Air Patrol reported 154 active glider pilots at the end of 2024, with a median age of 62, and a shortage of certified instructors.

“Our aging fleet, limited instructor pipeline, and increasing maintenance demands have made it clear the Civil Air Patrol Glider Program is no longer sustainable,” Aye said in her statement released to members.

The Glider Program Working Group compared CAP’s decentralized model to those of the U.S. Air Force Academy and Royal Canadian Air Cadets glider programs. These maintain centralized fleets with full-time staff and professional maintenance support. The findings highlighted some of the logistical and financial hurdles that make CAP’s distributed model less viable.

Focus Shifts to Powered Flight Opportunities

Aye told AVweb that, although CAP is feeling the effects of the ongoing government shutdown, the decision was grounded in prior discussions and study.

“The government shutdown had no direct role in the decision,” Aye said. “The decision to deactivate was grounded in programmatic, sustainment, staffing, and procurement realities.”

Ongoing shutdown constraints are impacting CAP’s ability to begin any next steps for its glider fleet, though. She confirmed the organization will implement an “orderly, responsible divestiture plan” once CAP regains the capacity to do so.

CAP plans to focus on expanding powered flight programs, which currently serve far more cadets.

“With limited time, resources, and funding, we chose to invest in powered programs offering greater access to flight opportunities for our cadets,” Aye said.

From October 2023 and October 2024, Aye said that only 1,895 Civil Air Patrol cadets flew in gliders.

“Compare this to 10,292 cadets who were able to experience powered flight,” Aye said. “This fiscal year, we were able to get 15,656 cadets flights in powered aircraft.”

While CAP leaders said they do not foresee the glider program returning, Aye added that the program has left a lasting legacy on many of CAP’s cadets and adult members alike.

“In the sixty or so years the program has existed, it provided orientation flights for thousands of cadets,” Aye said. “Many cadets and adult members also learned to fly in our gliders. I know those who supported operations enjoyed it as well. I remember my glider orientation flight as a cadet and visiting National Flight Academies as a region commander and deputy commander. I know cadets who learned to fly in our program often use those skills at places like the United States Air Force Academy where several have been a part of their glider program.”