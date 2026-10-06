Congressman Challenges New Jersey Hangar Evictions

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) is calling on state officials to rescind eviction notices issued to tenants at Aeroflex-Andover Airport (12N). Gottheimer toured the state-owned airport Monday after the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection moved to evict Andover Flight Academy, an aircraft maintenance shop and several aircraft owners from the hangar complex, according to a statement from his office.

Federal Lawmaker Enters Dispute

Gottheimer said he is sending a letter to Gov. Mikie Sherrill and DEP Commissioner Ed Potosnak requesting that the notices be withdrawn while the state works with tenants and local officials on another plan. Three state lawmakers also called for a halt to the evictions over the weekend. Tenants have been ordered to leave by Dec. 31 as New Jersey moves forward with plans to reduce the hangars.

“I’m frustrated, and so are the people standing next to me,” Gottheimer said Monday. “I’m not going to let you guys get thrown out. It’s not happening. We’re going to fight this thing.”

State Cites Building Conditions

The DEP has cited the condition of the aging complex as a reason for reducing the facilities. A 2024 physical conditions assessment identified structural cracking, water damage and concerns involving structural integrity, electrical systems and building-code compliance, according to local reporting. The state has said Aeroflex-Andover will remain open as a public-use airport, but remaining hangar space would support New Jersey Forest Fire Service operations.

Gottheimer is also asking Potosnak to tour the facility and has questioned the state’s cost estimates and the need to remove existing tenants. Andover Flight Academy and the airport maintenance business have said the loss of hangar space could threaten their operations. Aeroflex-Andover, located in Kittatinny Valley State Park, also serves as a base for state aerial wildfire suppression operations.