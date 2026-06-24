New Jersey To Demolish Historic Hangars At Andover-Aeroflex Airport

Tenants at New Jersey’s Aeroflex-Andover Airport (12N) have been ordered to vacate hangar space as the state moves forward with plans to demolish much of the airport’s aging hangar complex.

While early reports sparked fears that the airport itself could close, state officials have since confirmed that Aeroflex-Andover will remain open as a public-use airport.

In an operations update, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said the airport will continue offering outdoor grass tie-down space for aircraft. However, due to extensive capital improvements needed at the hangar complex, the facilities will be significantly reduced and any remaining hangar space will be reserved exclusively for Forest Fire Service operations.

“Due to extensive capital improvements needed to the hangar, the size of the hangar complex is being reduced and will only be available for use by the Forest Fire Service,” the agency said.

Located in Sussex County within Kittatinny Valley State Park, the state-owned airport has long been one of the Northeast’s most distinctive general aviation destinations. In addition to serving as a base for aerial wildfire suppression operations, Aeroflex-Andover is home to a community of vintage aircraft owners, recreational pilots, and tailwheel enthusiasts.

Concern spread through the aviation community after tenants reportedly received notices requiring them to remove aircraft and vacate hangars within 90 days. Pilots and airport advocates feared the demolition of the state-owned hangars and public buildings could ultimately lead to the loss of businesses operating on the field, including Andover Flight Academy, which has earned a national reputation for tailwheel and bush-flying instruction.

Social media campaigns and outreach efforts quickly followed, with supporters urging state officials to preserve the hangars and protect what many consider a living piece of aviation history. Advocates also noted that hangar space is already scarce throughout New Jersey, making relocation particularly difficult for aircraft owners and aviation businesses affected by the changes.