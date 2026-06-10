Continental Aerospace Returns to U.S. Ownership in $535 Million Arcline Deal

Continental Aerospace Technologies, one of general aviation’s most established piston engine manufacturers, is set to return to U.S. ownership following an agreement for Arcline Investment Management to acquire the company from subsidiaries of China’s state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).

The deal, announced June 8, values Continental at approximately $535 million and ends roughly 15 years of Chinese state ownership that began when AVIC acquired the business in 2011. Continental is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, and has long been a key supplier of engines for light aircraft used in flight training, personal aviation, and utility operations.

Arcline Investment Management, a U.S.-based private equity firm with a portfolio focused on aerospace and industrial technology companies, said it plans to support continued investment in Continental’s product development and manufacturing capabilities.

Continental traces its roots to 1905 and built its first aircraft engines in the late 1920s. Over the decades, its powerplants have been installed in thousands of general aviation aircraft worldwide, including training aircraft and widely used single-engine designs. The company also supports a significant aftermarket business that provides parts, overhaul services, and technical support for its existing fleet.

Under AVIC ownership, Continental expanded its portfolio and pursued new product lines, including diesel and Jet-A capable engines, while also acquiring related technologies and aftermarket suppliers. The company was later listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2018 through a holding structure that maintained AVIC’s controlling interest.

Arcline has been active in aerospace investments in recent years, including ownership stakes in multiple aviation component and systems companies. In its announcement, the firm described Continental as a “mission-critical propulsion platform” with long-term growth potential tied to the global general aviation fleet.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.