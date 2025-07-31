DOT Watchdog Faults FAA Oversight Of SkyWest Maintenance Practices

A new report from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) found that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has failed to address long-standing issues in its oversight of SkyWest Airlines’ maintenance practices.

Published on July 28, the report highlights persistent gaps in how the FAA monitors and enforces compliance with maintenance and safety standards at the nation’s largest regional carrier. Despite multiple internal audits and years of concerns, investigators concluded the agency has not taken sufficient action to mitigate known risks or ensure SkyWest fully complies with safety protocols.

Since 2021, the FAA has worked to resolve 32 identified issues at SkyWest. By the time of the OIG’s review, 26 had been addressed, but noncompliance persisted—particularly with the airline’s remote return-to-service maintenance practices, according to Reuters.

The audit cited multiple concerns, including improper deferral of Minimum Equipment List (MEL) items, dispatching aircraft without required inspections, and assigning maintenance tasks to pilots outside the scope of approved procedures in the company’s manuals.

The OIG issued several recommendations aimed at improving FAA oversight procedures, enhancing accountability and ensuring that safety risks are addressed in a timely and consistent manner. The FAA agreed with most of the recommendations and has committed to taking corrective action.