Military Aviation

NORAD Responds To More Than A Dozen NY/NJ TFR Violations

The incursions took place this month in FAA-issued restricted airspace.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
NORAD Responds To More Than A Dozen NY/NJ TFR Violations
A D.C. Air National Guard F-16C escorts a Cessna 182 during a NORAD TFR-intercept training exercise in 2019. [Credit: NORAD/Senior Master Sgt. Craig Clapper.]
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Key Takeaways:

  • NORAD responded to 15 unauthorized aircraft incursions into temporary flight restriction (TFR) airspace in the New York and New Jersey region during early June, coinciding with VIP movements.
  • F-16s intercepted several general aviation aircraft, with flares used during one June 6 intercept to gain the pilot's attention, and all violating aircraft were escorted out.
  • NORAD emphasized that most TFR violations are preventable through diligent preflight planning, urging pilots to review NOTAMs and check for active TFRs before every flight.
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NORAD said Thursday that it responded to 15 unauthorized aircraft incursions into FAA-issued temporary flight restriction airspace in the New York and New Jersey region during the first part of June. The violations were reported during VIP movement near Morristown and Bedminster, New Jersey, which ran from June 5 through June 8.

NORAD said F-16s intercepted a general aviation aircraft near Keansburg, New Jersey, on June 6 at about 1:40 p.m. EDT. Another aircraft was intercepted near Bedminster on June 8 at about 3:55 p.m. EDT, followed by four additional TFR violations later that day. NORAD also reported an intercept near Keansburg at about 9:30 p.m. EDT on June 8. The aircraft were escorted out of the restricted areas, and NORAD said flares were used during the June 6 intercept to get the pilot’s attention.

“Most TFR violations are preventable and can be avoided through thorough preflight planning,” Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Gen. David Moar, director of NORAD operations, said. “Reviewing NOTAMs and checking for active TFRs before every flight are essential responsibilities for all pilots. Increased awareness across the general aviation community helps enhance aviation safety and reduces the need for NORAD response activities.”

NORAD reminded pilots that, if intercepted by military aircraft, they should utilize 121.5 or 243.0 and reverse course until receiving additional instructions.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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