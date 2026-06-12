NORAD Responds To More Than A Dozen NY/NJ TFR Violations

NORAD said Thursday that it responded to 15 unauthorized aircraft incursions into FAA-issued temporary flight restriction airspace in the New York and New Jersey region during the first part of June. The violations were reported during VIP movement near Morristown and Bedminster, New Jersey, which ran from June 5 through June 8.

NORAD said F-16s intercepted a general aviation aircraft near Keansburg, New Jersey, on June 6 at about 1:40 p.m. EDT. Another aircraft was intercepted near Bedminster on June 8 at about 3:55 p.m. EDT, followed by four additional TFR violations later that day. NORAD also reported an intercept near Keansburg at about 9:30 p.m. EDT on June 8. The aircraft were escorted out of the restricted areas, and NORAD said flares were used during the June 6 intercept to get the pilot’s attention.

“Most TFR violations are preventable and can be avoided through thorough preflight planning,” Royal Canadian Air Force Maj. Gen. David Moar, director of NORAD operations, said. “Reviewing NOTAMs and checking for active TFRs before every flight are essential responsibilities for all pilots. Increased awareness across the general aviation community helps enhance aviation safety and reduces the need for NORAD response activities.”

NORAD reminded pilots that, if intercepted by military aircraft, they should utilize 121.5 or 243.0 and reverse course until receiving additional instructions.