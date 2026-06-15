Military Aviation

B-21 Flight Tests Add Combat Evaluation

The Air Force says the move brings operational test into the Raider program earlier than usual.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
B-21 Flight Tests Add Combat Evaluation
A B-21 Raider test aircraft lands at Edwards Air Force Base. [Credit: U.S Air Force photo by Todd Schannuth]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Air Force has incorporated operational test pilots into B-21 Raider flight testing at Edwards Air Force Base, with an operational pilot flying alongside a developmental test pilot.
  • This early integration of operational and developmental testing is unprecedented in modern test history, aiming to evaluate mission systems and weapons integration sooner.
  • The approach allows for earlier examination of the bomber's mission performance while flight testing continues.
  • The B-21 Raider is identified as one of three critical weapon systems essential for national security, planned to operate alongside the B-52 Stratofortress in the future bomber force.
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The Air Force said last week it has added operational test pilots to B-21 Raider flight testing at Edwards Air Force Base in California. A recent flight placed a pilot from Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center Detachment 5 in the aircraft alongside a developmental test pilot as the program moves into work involving mission systems and weapons integration.

“We put an operational test member in the pilot seat with an Air Force Test Pilot School graduate in the other,” Col. Matt Guasco, AFOTEC Det. 5 commander, said. “In the history of modern test, we’ve never done that so early in a program.”

The Air Force said the approach is intended to bring operational and developmental test work together earlier in the process, allowing evaluators to examine how the bomber performs for mission use while flight testing continues.

“There are three programs the future of our nation depends upon: Sentinel, B-21 and F-47,” Gen. Dale White, the Pentagon’s direct reporting portfolio manager for critical major weapon systems, said during a June 8 all-call with the Raider Combined Test Force. “These are the capabilities our nation will turn to in its darkest hour.”

The Raider Combined Test Force includes personnel from the 412th Test Wing’s 420th Flight Test Squadron, AFOTEC Det. 5, the 53rd Wing’s 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron and Northrop Grumman. The Air Force said the B-21 is planned to operate alongside the B-52 Stratofortress as part of the service’s future bomber force.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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