Aviation News

Drones Ground Arkansas Firefighting Aircraft

Unauthorized UAS forced aerial operations to stop during active wildfires.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
Drones Ground Arkansas Firefighting Aircraft
[Credit: Scharfsinn | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Unauthorized drones recently interfered with aerial firefighting operations in Garland County, Arkansas, limiting the air response to a wildfire.
  • This incident highlights a wider national issue, as numerous unauthorized drone incursions have disrupted U.S. wildfire suppression efforts, creating hazards and slowing emergency response.
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Two unauthorized drones interfered with aerial firefighting operations last week as crews battled a wildfire in Garland County, Arkansas. Regine Skelton of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division told KARK-TV that the drones limited the agency’s air response.

The department issued similar guidance in August, warning that unauthorized drones can ground firefighting aircraft, slow emergency response and create airspace hazards. No details have been released about the drones, their operators or how long the latest interruptions lasted.

Drone interference has also affected wildfire operations elsewhere in the U.S. The Interior Department recorded 53 unauthorized drone incursions during wildfires in 2025, 44 of which directly interfered with or threatened aerial firefighting operations. As of May, the agency had documented four additional incursions in 2026.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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