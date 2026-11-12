Cargo Drones Proposed to Serve Remote Canadian Communities

Canadian aircraft developer Jaunt has signed a nonbinding agreement with Quebec-based Vertiko Mobilité for the proposed purchase of 10 JC250 cargo drones. According to a Monday announcement, the aircraft would initially support deliveries to remote First Nations communities in Quebec. The proposed purchase is valued at approximately $15 million to $20 million, based on preliminary pricing.

The companies plan to establish an initial cargo route connecting the Atikamekw community of Manawan with the Joliette region of Quebec. The service would transport medical supplies, essential goods and other cargo to communities where ground transportation can be limited by geography and weather conditions.

Aircraft and Operations

Jaunt’s JC250 is a hybrid-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft designed for autonomous cargo operations. According to the manufacturer, the aircraft can carry between 250 and 325 pounds and has a range exceeding 200 miles. The companies plan to use existing aviation facilities operated by Helibellule at Mirabel for aircraft testing, operational development and potential cargo services.

“Partnering with Vertiko is an important step toward bringing the JC250 into commercial cargo operations,” said Simon Briceno, Jaunt’s chief commercial officer. “Our initial focus is on supporting First Nations communities with reliable, flexible logistics solutions while continuing to demonstrate the drone’s capabilities.”

Future Expansion

Beyond the initial route, Jaunt and Vertiko are considering additional cargo services throughout the Greater Montreal region and a longer-term autonomous corridor connecting Windsor, Ontario, and Montreal. Canada introduced expanded drone regulations in 2025 permitting certain lower-risk beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations without individual special flight operations certificates.

The proposal follows other developments in long-distance unmanned cargo transportation, including a recent 50-mile flight conducted in Indiana. Jaunt and Vertiko have not announced a deployment date, and any aircraft purchase remains subject to a definitive agreement, regulatory approvals and aircraft readiness.