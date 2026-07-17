FAA Accepts New MOSAIC Light-Sport Standards

The FAA has accepted new ASTM consensus standards for light-sport category airplanes, gliders, powered-lift aircraft and gyroplanes. The acceptance became effective July 16. Manufacturers can use the standards as a means of compliance under certification provisions created by the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification, or MOSAIC, rule that take effect July 24.

The agency accepted ASTM F3815-26a for airplanes, F3836-26 for gliders, F3840-26 for powered-lift aircraft and F3841-26 for gyroplanes. Each integration standard identifies a package of functional standards that applies to the corresponding aircraft category.

At a high level, the framework covers aircraft design and construction, flight characteristics, structures, landing gear, engines, propellers, fuel systems, electrical systems, installed equipment and occupant protection. Other standards address operating information, maintenance programs, quality assurance, continued operational safety and production testing. Depending on the aircraft and its intended use, the packages also reference standards for night flight, IFR operations in instrument conditions, water operations and non-fatigue aerial work.

Transition From Earlier Standards

Previously accepted standards will continue to apply to alterations and repairs involving light-sport aircraft certificated before July 24. They also remain applicable when issuing airworthiness certificates for eligible kit-built aircraft whose manufacturer statements of compliance were signed before that date. Aircraft certificated under the new MOSAIC framework on or after July 24 must comply with Part 22 and FAA-accepted consensus standards.

The FAA said the accepted standards provide one means of complying with the applicable MOSAIC requirements. Other standards organizations may submit alternatives for agency review. The FAA has not accepted a consensus standard that would allow aircraft in the four categories to be designated as light-sport category aircraft with simplified flight controls. ASTM F3840-26 also addresses multicopters, although the FAA currently accepts it only for powered-lift light-sport category aircraft.

AOPA Welcomes Move

“We applaud the FAA’s acceptance of these standards, which create rules and tests for manufacturers to follow,” AOPA Acting Co-President Katie Pribyl said in a news release.

AOPA said its representatives joined other aviation industry participants in developing this set of MOSAIC standards during the past year.