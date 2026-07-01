FAA Issues Guidance On Trump Airport Name Change

The FAA has issued an Information for Operators advising that Palm Beach International Airport will be renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport on July 9. According to FAA InFO 26011, the airport’s ICAO and IATA codes will also change from KPBI/PBI to KDJT/DJT. The notice follows legislation signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 30 to rename the airport.

Operator Documents

The FAA said the change may require updates for operators and air agencies under several 14 CFR parts, including parts 91, 121, 135, 141 and 145. The agency listed Air Agency Certificates, Air Carrier Certificates, Operating Certificates, OpSpecs, MSpecs and LOAs among documents that may need to be amended.

Beginning July 9, operators using the Safety Assurance System will receive an automatic notification when navigating to airport details in Module 1 if an assigned airport is inactive, according to the FAA. The agency said operators should also review SAS airport data and other FAA repositories. Any certificate, authorizing document or information system still referencing PBI 90 days after July 9 may be considered noncompliant with FAA regulations.

State Approval

The Florida House advanced the bill in February by an 81-30 vote before final passage in the Senate. WLRN Public Media reported at the time that the Palm Beach County Department of Airports estimated the name change would cost about $5.5 million for signage, uniforms, equipment, promotional material and technology updates. The department said airport revenue would fund the work unless the Legislature or grants provided support.

Democrats opposed moving ahead before President Trump leaves office. The Trump Organization said neither Trump nor his family would receive financial compensation tied to the airport name, though the organization trademarked several possible airport names after the House and Senate moved the legislation.