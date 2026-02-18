Florida House Advances Bill To Rename Airport After Donald Trump

On Tuesday Florida lawmakers approved a measure to rename Palm Beach International Airport after U.S. President Donald Trump.

The House passed HB 919 by an 81-30 vote, sending the proposal to the Senate for final consideration. A companion bill, SB 706, previously cleared the Senate Rules Committee along party lines, according to WLRN Public Media.

“This is the President’s hometown; he lives five miles away from the airport,” said Rep. Meg Weinberger (R-Palm Beach Gardens), a co-sponsor of the House bill. Rep. Kim Kendall (R-St. Augustine), a former air traffic controller and fellow co-sponsor, added that Trump deserves recognition for infrastructure investments made during his administration to modernize airport facilities.

Democrats, however, argued the renaming should be postponed until Trump leaves office, citing his two impeachments and 34 felony convictions in New York for falsifying business records.

WLRN reported that the Palm Beach County Department of Airports estimates the name change will cost roughly $5.5 million, covering new signage, uniforms, equipment, promotional materials, and technology upgrades. The department said funding would come from airport revenue unless the Legislature provides additional support, with grants as a potential source for reimbursable costs.

The legislation would give the state authority to name Florida’s seven major commercial airports, with the only proposed change being Palm Beach International Airport’s renaming to Donald J. Trump International Airport. The change remains subject to FAA approval and execution of an agreement with the trademark holder.