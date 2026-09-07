FAA Says Student Transportation Is Critical to Controller Training

The FAA says transportation for students at its Oklahoma City academy has become integral to keeping the agency’s air traffic controller training pipeline moving as it increases hiring to address staffing shortages. According to an FAA notice, the agency plans to award Airport Express a single-source contract to carry students between designated lodging properties and the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center.

The FAA said interruptions in the service could delay scheduled training, disrupt simulator and classroom progression and affect graduation timelines. The agency said Airport Express already has established routes, a cleared workforce and experience coordinating transportation around FAA Academy training schedules and security requirements.

The contract is intended as a temporary approach while the FAA reassesses transportation capacity, costs and opportunities for future competition. The notice was posted Aug. 31, and the deadline for questions is Sept. 7.