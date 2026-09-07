Aviation News

FAA Says Student Transportation Is Critical to Controller Training

Agency plans sole-source shuttle contract as controller hiring drives higher training volume.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
FAA Says Student Transportation Is Critical to Controller Training
[Credit: FAA]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA plans to award a single-source contract to Airport Express for student transportation at its Oklahoma City academy to maintain the air traffic controller training pipeline and address staffing shortages.
  • This transportation is considered critical by the FAA, as interruptions could disrupt scheduled training, simulator progression, and graduation timelines.
  • Airport Express was selected due to its existing routes, cleared workforce, and experience coordinating with FAA Academy schedules and security.
  • The contract is a temporary solution while the FAA reassesses transportation capacity, costs, and opportunities for future competition.
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The FAA says transportation for students at its Oklahoma City academy has become integral to keeping the agency’s air traffic controller training pipeline moving as it increases hiring to address staffing shortages. According to an FAA notice, the agency plans to award Airport Express a single-source contract to carry students between designated lodging properties and the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center.

The FAA said interruptions in the service could delay scheduled training, disrupt simulator and classroom progression and affect graduation timelines. The agency said Airport Express already has established routes, a cleared workforce and experience coordinating transportation around FAA Academy training schedules and security requirements.

The contract is intended as a temporary approach while the FAA reassesses transportation capacity, costs and opportunities for future competition. The notice was posted Aug. 31, and the deadline for questions is Sept. 7.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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Replies: 1

  1. Oh, for crying out loud … it shouldn’t be asking for much to have FAA shuttle busses scheduled up and down MacArthur and Meridian. :roll_eyes:

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